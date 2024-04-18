Glenn Bill, Keynote Speaker and Best Selling Author, to Host Attitude Fest on April 20, 2024: Embrace Positivity

Glenn Bill

The Attitude Fest 2024 continues Glenn Bill's commitment to change the world "One Attitude at a Time."

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Bill, the best-selling author of the transformative book “The ABCs of Attitude,” a real estate broker and revered keynote speaker, presents a life-changing event that will change attitudes and offer hope and positivity for those looking to transform their lives. Attitude Fest 2024 is here, and it’s all about celebrating the incredible power of a positive attitude. This half-day extravaganza is on Global Attitude Awareness Day, April 20, 2024, at Broad Ripple Park, located at 1426 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. It’s a day dedicated to personal growth, inspiration, and making a real difference in the community and the world.

Glenn firmly believes that attitudes profoundly impact success and happiness in life. It’s not just about thinking positively; it’s about making a conscious choice to change how people think, one attitude at a time.

What To Expect At Attitude Fest 2024:

- The Attitude Walk:

Join the Attitude Walk, a journey to self-discovery and personal empowerment.

- Live Music:

Groove to the beats of uplifting tunes that celebrate positivity and joy.

- Activities for Kids:

Engage your little ones in a world of fun and positivity through various activities designed just for them.

Local Charities to Support:

- Discover local charitable organizations doing remarkable work in your community.

Sporting Events:

- Get active and participate in various sporting events that promote teamwork and a winning attitude.

Food Galore:

- Savor delicious food from diverse cultures, bringing people together through culinary delights.

Contests and More:

- Test your skills and creativity in contests and activities that challenge and inspire.

“Attitude Fest 2024 is not just an event; it’s a movement. We invite you to get involved, celebrate the power of a positive attitude, and be part of a community dedicated to making the world a better place,” says Bill.

Bill invites visionary individuals, companies, and organizations to become Global Ambassadors for Attitude Fest 2024. As Global Ambassadors, participants will have the opportunity to license the event and take the lead as organizers and promoters for the event in their state. Being a Global Ambassador has many benefits, such as those involved in the program gain access to a wealth of benefits, including an exclusive event license and an opportunity to organize Attitude Fest in 2024 or 2025 in their region. Comprehensive training and access to Attitude Fest's network of like-minded, enthusiastic Global Ambassadors are also included. These no-cost benefits are valued at thousands of dollars. Bill says his goal is to have 50 Attitude Fests, one in each state, hosted by an Ambassador.

Attitude Fest's mission is to empower individuals worldwide with a positive attitude. To do this, they aim to unify local and international communities. Attitude Fest will host a fundraising campaign to raise $1,000 for each participating charity and their meaningful causes. Charities can join in the application process to receive proceeds from the fundraising campaign. To access the application, click here.

About Glenn Bill:

Glenn Bill, who received his real estate license at 19, pioneered his way to the top before wisely purchasing a national franchise within four years. Through passion, vision, drive, and innate skill, he applied the principles found in his book “The ABCs of Attitude: Discover Your Secret Formula to Achieve Success in Your Personal and Business Life, Increase Your Emotional Intelligence, and GET ATTITUDE!” to grow his organization into a multi-million-dollar revenue-generating company and a Top 10 national franchise.

For more information about the Attitude Fest 2024, click here: https://glennbill.com/university-of-attitude/attitude-movement/attitude-fest/

To find out more information about Glenn Bill or to book him for an event, follow this link: https://glennbill.com/