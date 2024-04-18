Quarter-finals lineup decided at ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 18 - The knockout stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, began today (18 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

The quarter-finals lineup was set after today’s round of 16 matches. In the Men’s World Cup, defending champion Fan Zhendong from China advanced to the next round after a nail-biting encounter with World Youth Champion and compatriot Lin Shidong. Fan staged an incredible comeback from a 3-1 deficit, ultimately clinching victory after a tense deciding game (7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11, 15-13).

Wang Chuqin came back twice from behind to defeat Brazil’s Hugo Calderano 4-2 (9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 13-1). Sweden’s Anton Kallberg upset third seed Liang Jingkun 4-3 in a mesmerizing showdown (3-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-6). Ma Long secured passage to the next round after overcoming France’s Felix Lebrun, while Lin Gaoyuan was through after winning over Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic.

In the Women’s World Cup, China’s trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu enjoyed comfortable wins over Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Chen Xingtong (China) and Bernadette Szocs (Romania), respectively. Third seed Wang Yidi, however, was knocked out by Miwa Harimoto after the Japanese player won their match 4-1 (12-10, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 16-14). Japan’s Hina Hayata clinched the last quarter-final berth after a hard-fought 4-3 win against Shin Yubin from the Korean Republic (11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6).

The results of the round of 16 of the Men’s World Cup are as follows:

Match Result LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) 4:2 MA Long (China) vs Felix LEBRUN (France) 4:2 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs LIANG Jingkun (China) 4:3 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) 4:2 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Marcos FREITAS (Portugal) 4:2 FAN Zhendong (China) vs LIN Shidong (China) 4:3 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs Omar ASSAR (Egypt) 4:2 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) 4:2

The results of the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup are as follows:

Match Result Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs WANG Yidi (China) 4:1 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) 4:1 Miu HIRANO (Japan) vs JEON Jihee (Korea Republic) 4:3 CHEN Meng (China) vs Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) 4:0 WANG Manyu (China) vs Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) 4:1 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) 4:0 SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) 4:1 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) 4:3

Tomorrow’s quarter-final matches in the Men’s World Cup include Fan Zhendong vs Lin Gaoyuan, Ma Long vs Shunsuke Togami, Tomokazu Harimoto vs Anton Kallberg and Wang Chuqin vs Jang Woojin. The four quarter-finals in the Women’s World Cup are Sun Yingsha vs Cheng I-Ching, Chen Meng vs Miu Hirano, Wang Manyu vs Hina Hayata and Adriana Diaz vs Miwa Harimoto.

The organizers are now offering a small number of tickets for the 9th and 10th sessions (morning and evening on 19 April), available on sale starting two hours before the start of each session (9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively). Tickets are sold on-site at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for each particular session are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per session, while they last.

For the latest updates on the event, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.