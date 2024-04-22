Megan Mae Miami Launches First Batch of Suncare Products: Introducing 100% Mineral-Based Face Lotion Sunscreens
My passion for this project has been two years in the making. Living in Miami, I wanted a product line that combines the best sunblock technology with luxurious anti-aging ingredients.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megan Mae Miami, the lifestyle brand known for its luxury, made-in-the-US, sustainable swimwear collection, announces the official release of its first group of suncare essentials: three new 100% mineral-based face lotion sunscreens. Setting itself apart with distinctive features and benefits, each face lotion sunscreen boasts a high concentration of zinc oxide, ensuring superior protection against harmful UV rays. This milestone release signifies Megan Mae Miami's first venture into the realm of suncare, showcasing the brand's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, while prioritizing environmental responsibility.
Radiance Shield+ SPF 50 Mineral-Based Tinted Face Lotion Sunscreen:
Experience sophisticated sun protection with Megan Mae Miami's Radiance Shield+ SPF 50 tinted face lotion. This 100% mineral-based tinted anti-aging face lotion sunscreen offers elite broad-spectrum defense against the sun's harmful rays, featuring a high concentration of Zinc Oxide (20%) for maximum UVA and UVB protection. Enriched with luxurious, skin-nourishing ingredients such as Vitamin E and Glycerin, this tinted sunscreen provides seamless coverage while preserving your skin's beauty and texture.
Radiance Shield SPF 50 Mineral-Based Face Lotion Sunscreen:
Elevate your sun protection routine with Megan Mae Miami's Radiance Shield SPF 50 face lotion. Specifically formulated for the person who enjoys being outdoors, this SPF 50 mineral-based face lotion anti-aging sunscreen combines luxurious skincare with sun-blocking efficacy. With a potent blend of 20% Zinc Oxide and skin-nourishing ingredients, this sunscreen offers superior protection, hydration, and radiance, leaving your skin looking and feeling its best.
Forever Young+ SPF 30 Mineral-Based Tinted Face Lotion Sunscreen:
Embrace the sun's warmth with confidence and style with Megan Mae Miami's Forever Young+ SPF 30 tinted face lotion. This 100% mineral-based tinted face sunscreen features a high concentration of Zinc Oxide for broad-spectrum protection, combined with a natural tint for flawless coverage. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, this lightweight, non-greasy formula seamlessly integrates into your daily beauty regimen, leaving your skin hydrated, moisturized, and radiant.
Megan Mae Stevens, founder and creative director of Megan Mae Miami says “My passion for this project has been two years in the making. Living in Miami, I wanted a product line that combines the best sunblock technology with luxurious anti-aging ingredients. After much research, I’m starting my skin care line with a mineral-based sunblock, that has made a remarkable difference with my skin, and I am so excited for it to finally be available!”
Available now, Megan Mae Miami's mineral-based Radiance Shield+ SPF 50 Tinted Face Lotion ($44 USD), Radiance Shield SPF 50 Face Lotion ($42 USD), and Forever Young+ SPF 30 Tinted Face Lotion ($39 USD) sunscreens can be purchased exclusively on the brand's website at www.meganmaemiami.com. Join the brand as it redefines sun protection.
