Private Practice Physical Therapist Joins Hands-On Diagnostics to Boost Revenue

Our evidence-based approach not only leads to better patient outcomes but also significantly enhances practice revenues through higher insurance reimbursements.”
— Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos
ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS), the leading network providing diagnostic services to physical therapy practices, proudly announces the addition of Candace Kenyon, PT, to our growing family. Candace is the seasoned owner and operator of Santa Fe Sports Medicine and Rehab in New Mexico, bringing over 32 years of orthopedic physical therapy experience to the HODS network.

Candace, a graduate of Washington University in St Louis, has led Santa Fe Sports Medicine and Rehab since 2012 and took ownership in 2017. Her extensive experience and dedication to advancing physical therapy make her a perfect fit for HODS. Eager to implement diagnostic services in her practice, Candace sees the integration as a significant step towards improving patient care and increasing the business value of her practice ahead of her planned retirement.

"At Hands-On Diagnostics, we revolutionize how physical therapists operate by integrating objective, data-driven diagnostic tests," said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, co-founder of Hands-On Diagnostics. "Our evidence-based approach not only leads to better patient outcomes but also significantly enhances practice revenues through higher insurance reimbursements."

Members of HODS benefit from reimbursement rates for diagnostic tests that are substantially higher than typical PT visits, with rates being 3 to 10 times greater. This boost in revenue is crucial for practices like Santa Fe Sports Medicine and Rehab as they prepare for successful exit strategies. In fact, HODS members, such as Daniel Sage, Nathan Shields, Will Humphreys, and others, have achieved some of the highest sales multiples in the PT industry due to substantial increases in EBITDA, also facilitated by expanded diagnostic services.

"We are thrilled to have Candace join our network. Her commitment to her staff and her forward-thinking approach to practice management exemplify the core values of HODS. Together, we will continue to enhance the quality of care provided to patients while also ensuring the financial health and growth of our practices," Dr. Kostopoulos added.

With Candace's integration into the HODS family, Santa Fe Sports Medicine and Rehab is set to become the go-to clinic for those suffering from neuromusculoskeletal problems in New Mexico, providing top-tier diagnostic and treatment services.

For more information about Hands-On Diagnostics and the benefits of integrating diagnostic services into your physical therapy practice, please visit www.HandsOnDiagnostics.com
Join also the Precision in Clinical Practice Podcast for valuable information about diagnostics.

Dr Dimitrios Kostopoulos
Hands-On Diagnostics
+1 9175382242
dimi@handsonpt.org
