InventionHome® Inventor Creates Sensor and Alert System to Prevent Children and Pets from Being Left in Vehicles
EINPresswire.com/ --
Cindy L. of Weslaco, TX is the creator of the Beacon, a child occupancy detection system, preventing them from being left behind in the backseat of a vehicle. The system utilizes multiple weight sensors that communicate via proximity to notify a parent or guardian that they have left a vehicle while a person or pet is still in the backseat. It offers parents, grandparents, and caregivers a quick and effective reminder that a child and/or pet is still inside the vehicle.
When weight on the driver seat is not detected, but weight is detected on the rear seats/car seats, the interactive mobile application notifies emergency contacts. Each sensor can be configured with a minimum weight to reduce false alarms. The system can be integrated into vehicles and car seats during manufacturing and retrofitted as an aftermarket system. As an aftermarket system, the sensors will be covered with a waterproof (in case of accidents) fabric that varies in colors to match various interiors of vehicles.
The market for devices that prevent children and pets from being left behind in a vehicle has gained significant attention and growth in recent years due to increased awareness of the dangers associated with hot car deaths. These devices, often referred to as child/pet reminder systems or car seat alarms, aim to prevent tragic incidents where children or pets are unintentionally left in hot cars. Government agencies and safety organizations have also focused on this issue, leading to discussions about potential regulations or guidelines for implementing reminder systems in vehicles.
The market has also seen innovative advancements in technology, leading to the development of more sophisticated and reliable reminder systems. These systems may use sensors, smartphone connectivity, or other innovative features to alert caregivers if a child or pet is left behind in a vehicle. The combination of weight sensors and a smartphone application utilized in the Beacon invention make it innovative and versatile, offering a product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.
Cindy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Beacon product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Beacon can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Cindy L. of Weslaco, TX is the creator of the Beacon, a child occupancy detection system, preventing them from being left behind in the backseat of a vehicle. The system utilizes multiple weight sensors that communicate via proximity to notify a parent or guardian that they have left a vehicle while a person or pet is still in the backseat. It offers parents, grandparents, and caregivers a quick and effective reminder that a child and/or pet is still inside the vehicle.
When weight on the driver seat is not detected, but weight is detected on the rear seats/car seats, the interactive mobile application notifies emergency contacts. Each sensor can be configured with a minimum weight to reduce false alarms. The system can be integrated into vehicles and car seats during manufacturing and retrofitted as an aftermarket system. As an aftermarket system, the sensors will be covered with a waterproof (in case of accidents) fabric that varies in colors to match various interiors of vehicles.
The market for devices that prevent children and pets from being left behind in a vehicle has gained significant attention and growth in recent years due to increased awareness of the dangers associated with hot car deaths. These devices, often referred to as child/pet reminder systems or car seat alarms, aim to prevent tragic incidents where children or pets are unintentionally left in hot cars. Government agencies and safety organizations have also focused on this issue, leading to discussions about potential regulations or guidelines for implementing reminder systems in vehicles.
The market has also seen innovative advancements in technology, leading to the development of more sophisticated and reliable reminder systems. These systems may use sensors, smartphone connectivity, or other innovative features to alert caregivers if a child or pet is left behind in a vehicle. The combination of weight sensors and a smartphone application utilized in the Beacon invention make it innovative and versatile, offering a product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.
Cindy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Beacon product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Beacon can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com