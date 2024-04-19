Congressman Bill Posey (FL–08) Joins Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families
The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congressman Bill Posey (FL-08) has joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
— Congressman Bill Posey
Congressman Posey will be pivotal in championing heightened awareness, funding, and assistance for the hydrocephalus community, with a particular focus on normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) given Florida’s significant elderly population. As the symptoms of NPH often mirror those of Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and dementia, it frequently goes unrecognized or misdiagnosed.
"We're thrilled to welcome Congressman Posey to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "His dedication to representing the hydrocephalus community in FL-08, especially with the significant elderly population, underscores the urgency for critical research, improved diagnostic procedures, treatment options, and enhanced care for those affected by this condition."
Hydrocephalus affects over 1 million Americans. The only known treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery. Anyone at any time can develop the condition from a traumatic brain injury, brain infection, tumor, or, for unknown reasons, as part of the aging process. One in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus each year. Over 800,000 seniors in the U.S. are estimated to have normal pressure hydrocephalus, though the majority are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as having Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.
The most common surgical treatment for hydrocephalus is the placement of a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, which has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device on the market. There are approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions each year. Hydrocephalus and a shunt can mean a lifetime of multiple brain surgeries. Dozens of brain surgeries are common and 100 or more is not unheard of.
Karen Deitemeyer, a constituent of Posey, said, "I was happy to have the opportunity to share my NPH story with Congressman Posey. It's gratifying and exciting to me that Congressman Posey is the first Representative from Florida to join the Caucus. I hope that he will encourage many others to join with him."
The Caucus serves to inform the congressional community about the needs of those living with hydrocephalus, their families, and caregivers. This includes funding for research from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense and other key health policy priorities impacting the community such as Medicare and Medicaid access, special education, and rehabilitation services.
For further information on Congressman Posey’s commitment to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, please contact Davis Kaderli at 240-483-4884 or advocacy@hydroassoc.org.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $13 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
Davis Kaderli
Hydrocephalus Association
+1 240-483-4884
