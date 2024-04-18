Why State Agency Counsel Matters

One of the Utah Attorney General’s Constitutional functions is to act as counsel for every state agency. In essence, the office is the state’s law firm. State Agency Counsel is one of the divisions comprising hundreds of attorneys at the AGO.
Our office has attorneys who work exclusively for various state agencies as their attorneys and specialize in specific areas. Amanda Montague oversees this little-known office function every day.
This episode of Legally Speaking explains just how important the work performed by these attorneys is.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.