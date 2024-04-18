Why State Agency Counsel Matters

April 18, 2024

Is the AG’s office Utah’s law firm?

One of the Utah Attorney General’s Constitutional functions is to act as counsel for every state agency. In essence, the office is the state’s law firm. State Agency Counsel is one of the divisions comprising hundreds of attorneys at the AGO.

Our office has attorneys who work exclusively for various state agencies as their attorneys and specialize in specific areas. Amanda Montague oversees this little-known office function every day.

This episode of Legally Speaking explains just how important the work performed by these attorneys is.

Listen to the episode here.