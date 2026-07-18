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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/6/26-7/10/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9

Attorney General Brown attended an Alliance Defending Freedom event in San Diego, California.

Monday, July 6

9:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Virtual

Tuesday, July 7

10:00 am: Case briefing

Virtual

1:30 pm: Case briefing

Wednesday, July 8

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Virtual

1:30 pm: Case briefing

Thursday, July 9

11:00 am: Call with the Chief Deputy

Virtual

Friday, July 10

12:00 pm: Call with the Chief Deputy

Virtual

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/6/26-7/10/26 

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