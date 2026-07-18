Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/6/26-7/10/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9 Attorney General Brown attended an Alliance Defending Freedom event in San Diego, California. Monday, July 6 9:00 am: Senior staff meeting Virtual Tuesday, July 7 10:00 am: Case briefing Virtual 1:30 pm: Case briefing Wednesday, July 8 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Virtual 1:30 pm: Case briefing Thursday, July 9 11:00 am: Call with the Chief Deputy Virtual Friday, July 10 12:00 pm: Call with the Chief Deputy Virtual

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