Drummond praises House for approving HB 4156

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 18, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond today lauded state House members for their passage of House Bill 4156. Drummond requested the measure, which allows state law enforcement to arrest and incarcerate illegal immigrants, to assist his efforts to eliminate Oklahoma’s numerous illegal marijuana grows often run by foreign nationals.

“The Oklahoma House of Representatives has taken a strong stand today in favor of public safety. President Biden’s blatant refusal to follow federal law and his complete failure to secure the border are forcing states to take action,” Drummond said. “I am grateful to Speaker McCall and President Pro Tempore Treat for authoring HB 4156, and I look forward to the measure becoming law.”

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Under the bill, a first offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine. That individual would then be required to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

Subsequent offenses or offenses committed during a crime would be a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. As with an initial offense, the individual would have to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.