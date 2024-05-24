Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,810 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Drummond praises Gov. Stitt for signing SB 1658

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 24, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks after Gov. Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 1658. The measure eliminates the statute of limitations for rape in cases when an assailant confesses to the crime or identity is established through DNA.

“I want to thank Gov. Stitt for signing this legislation that is crucial to ensure justice for victims of rape. The passage of time must not be an impediment to the prosecution of rapists when DNA evidence exists or a suspect confesses. I appreciate Sen. Jessica Garvin and Rep. Jon Echols for authoring this bill that will help protect all Oklahomans by giving prosecutors the tools they need to uphold justice.”

### 

You just read:

Attorney General Drummond praises Gov. Stitt for signing SB 1658

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more