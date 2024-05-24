Attorney General Drummond praises Gov. Stitt for signing SB 1658

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 24, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks after Gov. Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 1658. The measure eliminates the statute of limitations for rape in cases when an assailant confesses to the crime or identity is established through DNA.

“I want to thank Gov. Stitt for signing this legislation that is crucial to ensure justice for victims of rape. The passage of time must not be an impediment to the prosecution of rapists when DNA evidence exists or a suspect confesses. I appreciate Sen. Jessica Garvin and Rep. Jon Echols for authoring this bill that will help protect all Oklahomans by giving prosecutors the tools they need to uphold justice.”

###