Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival at Pomona Fairplex | Saturday - June 1, 2024
Table X, in association with Pomona Valley Pride, will produce a live entertainment AGAVE tequila tasting and food festival.
We are honored to partner with Pomona Valley Pride in building and growing their vision for fair and equal rights and practices for all people around-the-world.”CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X, in association with Pomona Valley Pride, will produce the Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival on Saturday - June 1, 2024, at the Sheraton Conference Center at Pomona Fairplex | California Ballroom located at 1101 West McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768.
Johnathan Michel - President & CEO | Table X
This exciting, vibrant, and colorful annual fundraising special event celebrates the Blue Weber Agave plant and its natural derivative--- Tequila.
This indigenous plant is native to Mexico and is recognized for producing the finest tequila enjoyed by millions of consumers around-the-world annually from Mexico to the USA, Latvia to Singapore, the Netherlands to Australia, and far beyond.
Join us for this spirited fundraising special event replete with live music, dance performances, special guest appearances, tequila tastings, culinary food pairings, agave plant education workshops, and so much more.
Pomona Valley Pride, formerly Pomona Pride Center, has strived to provide a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond since its founding in 2019.
Pomona Valley Pride is committed to their mission of empowering, enhancing, advancing, and sustaining the well-being of people's lives through vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs.
Pomona Valley Pride advocates and fights for LGBTQIA+ rights, human rights, and women's rights--- worldwide.
Currently, Pomona Valley Pride services the Greater Pomona Valley region in Southern California, and in association with Table X in 2024, will broaden its reach and penetration locally, nationally, and internationally.
"We are honored to partner with Pomona Valley Pride in building and growing their vision for fair and equal rights and practices for all people around-the-world," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X.
The Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE festival in June 2024, will be followed by the Pomona Valley PRIDE Festival in August 2024, and the Pomona Valley Pride Annual GAYLA in October 2024.
Advertising, sponsorship, and strategic business partnership opportunities are available to all qualified individuals and businesses.
Table X, in association with Pomona Valley Pride, look forward to engaging leading advertisers, sponsors, and strategic business partners as we work together to build, grow, and expand your product brand with a winning and enlightened purpose.
