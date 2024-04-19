Trailrunner Broadband Stands with Customers as ACP Program Ends, Offers Savings Solutions
Trailrunner Broadband Internet understands the impact the discontinuation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) may have on its customers...
Trailrunner Broadband Internet, a leading provider of high-speed internet in rural areas of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, understands the impact the discontinuation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) may have on its customers.
"We recognize the importance of affordable internet access, especially for residents in rural communities," said Robert Parsloe, CEO at Trailrunner Broadband Internet. "While the end of the ACP program is a significant change, Trailrunner is committed to providing our customers with reliable and cost-effective internet solutions."
As Trailrunner continues their commitment to the communities it serves, the company has decided to continue to offer the same discounted rate to their current ACP recipients, ensuring no increase in cost. In addition, Trailrunner is taking it one step further and will honor the discount for any previously approved ACP recipient, currently with another internet provider, who becomes a Trailrunner Broadband Internet subscriber.
In addition, Trailrunner offers various options to help customers manage their internet costs:
Referral Program: Customers can save on their internet bill by referring their friends and family. For every referral provided, you will receive a free month of internet.
Military Appreciation: As a show of appreciation for your invaluable service, all active military and veterans save $10 per month on our broadband internet service.
Transparent Pricing: Trailrunner is committed to transparent pricing with no hidden fees or surprise charges. Customers can be confident that the price they see is the price they pay.
Trailrunner encourages its customers to explore these options and contact their customer support team if they have any questions or require assistance in the sign-up process.
"Trailrunner is committed to bridging the digital divide and supporting our local communities," continued Parsloe. "We remain dedicated to providing affordable and reliable internet access to everyone in our service area."
To learn more about the Trailrunner ACP Continuation Program, please visit https://mytrailrunner.com/acp-program/ .
About Trailrunner Broadband Internet
Trailrunner Broadband Internet is a leading provider of high-speed internet solutions in rural Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company is committed to connecting communities and bridging the digital divide by offering reliable and affordable internet service to underserved areas.
