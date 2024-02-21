Trailrunner Broadband Scales Up: Service Upgrades, Expanded Service Options, and New Horizons for Rural Maine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine based, Trailrunner Broadband, New England’s leading provider of high-speed rural internet, is thrilled to announce a major expansion in Maine and service upgrade initiative. Building on its commitment to bridging the digital divide in the state, Trailrunner will be investing in tower upgrades, introducing new service tiers, and extending its reach to previously underserved communities.
Boosting Speeds and Capacity:
● Modernization: Trailrunner will be upgrading existing service points and deploying new sites across Maine, utilizing cutting-edge technology to significantly increase network capacity and signal strength. This translates to faster download and upload speeds, improved reliability, and a wider coverage area.
Broadening the Bandwidth:
● Enhanced Service Options: To cater to diverse needs, Trailrunner will be introducing a range of new service plans. From budget-friendly options for basic browsing to robust packages for streaming, gaming, and heavy data users, customers will have greater flexibility in choosing the plan that best suits their lifestyle and budget.
Reaching Farther, Connecting More:
● Expanding Footprint: Trailrunner is committed to ensuring communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed internet. The company will be expanding its network reach to previously unserved and underserved communities, bringing the benefits of connectivity to more rural communities.
“We are incredibly excited about this next chapter for Trailrunner Broadband,” stated Robert Parsloe, CEO of Trailrunner Broadband. “These upgrades and expansions represent our unwavering commitment to closing the digital divide in Maine. We believe everyone deserves access to reliable, high-speed internet, and we are dedicated to making that a reality.”
These upgrades and new service options will be rolled out in phases throughout 2024 and 2025. Specific details regarding locations, service plan availability, and expansion timelines will be announced in the coming months.
About Trailrunner Broadband:
Trailrunner Broadband is a Maine-based internet service provider dedicated to connecting rural communities with high-speed broadband access. The company leverages innovative technology and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by rural communities to deliver reliable, affordable internet solutions. Trailrunner is committed to bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth throughout New England.
Corinne Gerckens
Corinne Gerckens
Trailrunner Broadband Internet
cgerckens@wireless-partnersllc.com
