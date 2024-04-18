Derby Barracks/ Wanted Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/17/24 0937 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Dale Carpenter
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/17/24 at approximately 0937 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Wanted Person on Breezy Hill Road in Barton. An investigation showed that Carpenter had an outstanding arrest warrant from NH for a probation violation for a charge of burglary. Carpenter was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Dale Carpenter was held with $5,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/18/24 1300
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881