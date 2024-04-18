Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5001942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/24 0937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED:  Dale Carpenter

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/17/24 at approximately 0937 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Wanted Person on Breezy Hill Road in Barton. An investigation showed that Carpenter had an outstanding arrest warrant from NH for a probation violation for a charge of burglary. Carpenter was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Dale Carpenter was held with $5,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    4/18/24 1300        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

