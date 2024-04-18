Beginners Fly-Fishing Programs Offered

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-3212

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

April 18, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting two different “Fly-Fishing A–Z” workshops this spring. These two-day programs are designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. Instruction will cover the basics such as equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the groups gets onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.

Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided. No fishing license is required to participate.

Register online to reserve your spot today. These classes are open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is first-come, first-served.

This spring’s programs will be held at the following locations:

New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI), Concord, NH—Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration is now open.

Coleman State Park, Stewartstown, NH—Saturday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration opens on Sunday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Register for April’s program today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=19.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. The program is federally funded through the Wildlife Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. To learn more visit www.fishnh.com.