Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,757 in the last 365 days.

Beginners Fly-Fishing Programs Offered

CONTACT:
Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-3212
Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212
April 18, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting two different “Fly-Fishing A–Z” workshops this spring. These two-day programs are designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. Instruction will cover the basics such as equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the groups gets onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.

Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided. No fishing license is required to participate.

Register online to reserve your spot today. These classes are open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is first-come, first-served.

This spring’s programs will be held at the following locations:

  • New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI), Concord, NH—Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration is now open.
  • Coleman State Park, Stewartstown, NH—Saturday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration opens on Sunday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Register for April’s program today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=19.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. The program is federally funded through the Wildlife Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. To learn more visit www.fishnh.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Beginners Fly-Fishing Programs Offered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more