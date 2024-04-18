IMSO Director General addresses safety at sea in a lecture at the IMO International Maritime Law Institute’s 35th Anniversary Event in Malta

IMSO Director General, Mr. Laurent Parenté delivered a lecture at the 35th anniversary event of the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMO-IMLI), in Malta. The lecture focused on IMSO’s contribution in enhancing safety at sea through its oversight role and collaboration within the maritime community.

The event, commemorating IMO-IMLI’s three and a half decades of excellence in maritime legal education and research, provides a platform for global maritime stakeholders to engage with students in meaningful discussions on the evolving landscape on maritime satellite communications for safety and security purposes.

In his address, IMSO Director General underscored the critical importance of leveraging technological advancements to enhance safety at sea. He emphasized the pivotal role of satellite communications in ensuring real-time connectivity and information exchange, enabling swift response to emergencies and facilitating effective coordination in maritime operations.

Furthermore, the Director General highlighted the significance of international cooperation and partnerships in promoting a culture of safety and compliance with maritime regulations. He emphasized that by fostering collaboration among governments, industry stakeholders, and international organizations, the potential of mitigating risks and enhancing the resilience of maritime operations against emerging challenges would be strengthened.

“The 35th anniversary of the International Maritime Law Institute serves as a testament to the enduring commitment of the maritime community to uphold the highest standards of safety and legal compliance,” stated the Director General. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our dedication to leveraging innovation and cooperation to safeguard the lives of seafarers and protect our oceans.”