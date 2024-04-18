H-1 Westbound Resurfacing Project moves between Lunalilo and Vineyard in late April

Main, News Posted on Apr 18, 2024 in Highways News

Closures will be postponed in consideration of sporting events and graduation

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that Phase 2D of the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project will resume the week of Sunday, April 21, through Friday, April 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. All lanes will be closed in the westbound direction from University Avenue to Alexander Street, nightly. During closure hours, westbound motorists will be detoured to the Wilder Avenue offramp (Exit 24A), and they may make a left turn onto Pensacola Street, where they may enter the westbound H-1 Freeway by the Lunalilo Street onramp.

The next stage of the Resurfacing Project, Phase 2E, is planned to begin by the week of Sunday, April 28, weather permitting. During this phase, all H-1 Freeway westbound lanes will be closed between the Lunalilo Street offramp (Exit 23) and the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 22) on Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Westbound motorists will be detoured at the Lunalilo Street offramp (Exit 23), where they may use the far-right lane on the Lunalilo Street onramp to the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 22), make a right turn onto Punchbowl Street, where they may re-enter the westbound H-1 Freeway. Please see below for a map of the detour route.

The estimated completion date for paving work has been pushed back to July 2024 as there are areas between Vineyard Boulevard and Miller Street that require a full-depth reconstruction. The overall project, that includes manhole adjustments, joint, traffic loop, and striping installations, is scheduled for completion by October 2024. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are informed that in anticipation of graduation season, roadwork for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project will be suspended for a two-week period, from Sunday, May 19, through Saturday, June 1.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and allow themselves extra travel time. Special-duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone.

