WIPPS evolution to meet growing user requirements

INFCOM adopted the recommendation to the Executive Council to evolve WIPPS to meet user requirements, support the Early Warnings for All initiative, and follow up on the WMO Unified Data Policy. The major upgrades are:

INFCOM agreed to increase the number of analysis and forecast products and to provide these at higher resolution. This update includes some impact-based indexes and the new set of tropical low/cyclone vortex variables that will be beneficial for Members to provide better quality forecasts and warnings. This agreement will significantly increase the amount of core data from Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), benefitting a wide range of users.

The introduction of five new WIPPS activities (global climate reanalysis and the relevant coordination, vegetation fire and smoke pollution forecasts (VFSP), marine emergency response and global storm surge prediction) to serve more user communities to support their services.

The designations of 11 new WIPPS Designated Centres were approved. These include four Centres for sub-seasonal prediction, two Centres for VFSP, two Centres for global climate reanalysis, one Lead Centre for global climate reanalysis, one network for the Arctic RCC, and one Centre for global ensemble NWP.

INFCOM has also started considering possible contributions from the private sector and non-partner international/intergovernmental organizations to WIPPS. This is being done through the development of a WIPPS pilot study focused on global riverine flood prediction to address the requirements of Members and to fill the gap in support of the Early Warnings for All initiative. This pilot study for global riverine flood prediction will be conducted in collaboration with SERCOM.

Another important step to strengthen WIPPS as a coordination mechanism is a newly proposed Rolling Review for Requirements process (WIPPS RRR). WMO Infrastructure, including WIPPS, should evolve and prioritize to meet user requirements. This new WIPPS RRR will enhance communication with users and ensure that the WIPPS meets their needs.

In response to the decision of the 19th World Meteorological Congress to address global and regional impacts of changes in the cryosphere, INFCOM approved a roadmap for integrating cryosphere information and products into WIPPS. These actions will lead to the development and dissemination of information on snow, ice and frozen ground (permafrost) and will support Members in understanding, responding, mitigating, and adapting to irreversible changes in the cryosphere. These products will be distributed through existing or new WIPPS centres, such as the Arctic RCC Network. Given that many of the potential products are still in the research domain, this road map includes high level recommendations for pilot projects.



