RTSWS Announces Canadian Advisory Council Expanding its Financial Literacy Programming for Toronto's High School Girls
RTSWS' Canadian Advisory Council features prominent industry leaders helping to bring financial & investment math to high school / secondary school girls.TORONTO AND NEW YORK, CANADA AND US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Financial Literacy Month, Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), bringing the M in STEM to diverse high school girls, is proud to announce the establishment of its Canadian Advisory Council, featuring prominent industry leaders. RTSWS is dedicated to bringing financial and investment mathematics to high school / secondary school girls providing additional support through university, internships, job shadow and early career roles across 25 cities in the US, UK, and Canada. The council members include Netila Demneri from Russell Reynolds, Amy Miller, former Managing Director & Global Head of Loan Syndications at Scotiabank, Ingrid Montarras, a bilingual Co-op and Business Teacher, Frederick Pinto, CFA, CEO of CFA Society Toronto, and Anthony Ostler, President & CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association.
Founder & CEO Maura Cunningham shares her vision: "Toronto, as Canada’s hub for business and finance, has been a key location for us. This vibrant city's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity has already proven an ideal environment for our launch last year in Toronto. This Financial Literacy Month, we are especially inspired by the support from Canadian leaders and organizations eager to contribute to our mission of enhancing financial literacy among talented, hard working young women."
Rock The Street, Wall Street provides invaluable opportunities for racially diverse high school girls to deepen their engagement with math, encouraging them to choose STEM-related university courses and career paths. Notably, RTSWS alumnae pursue degrees in finance, economics, or related fields at a rate 5x higher than the national average for female university students. Earlier this month, the organization unveiled its newly reimagined Alumnae & Career Center, empowered by ING Americas, aimed at supporting students and graduates as they advance through the RTSWS programs and transition through university and into early careers in the financial sector.
With over 25 years of Wall Street experience, Ms. Cunningham has dedicated her career to empowering the next generation of women in STEM, specifically financial math, emphasizing the transformative power of these professions to elevate families in one generation.
Contributing as an RTSWS Canadian Council Member, Ingrid Montarras of Harbord Collegiate Institute also serves as the first RTSWS School Champion. "I am honored to work alongside such distinguished industry leaders on the Canadian Advisory Council," said Ms. Montarras. "This collaboration with Rock The Street, Wall Street forges significant connections and elevates the understanding of financial and investment math among our high school girls, opening doors to financial, business and academic sectors in Toronto."
“RTSWS is enthusiastic about the impact we are creating together. The students are propelled by strong programming and gain from the expertise of female leaders in finance as volunteer instructors and mentors, alongside the support of male allies and sponsoring firms. RTSWS Canadian Advisory Council marks a significant step forward within the financial community as we build strong corporate and academic partnerships that will have a lasting impact on young women in Canada,” Ashley Leftwich, RTSWS Chief Operating Officer remarked.
Rock the Street, Wall Street's supporters include leaders from ING Americas, CIBC, J.P. Morgan, Scotiabank, Ernst & Young, Ninety One, CFA Society Toronto, Bloomberg, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, Amazon, Carson Group, Varde Partners, LightBay Capital, Canadian Bankers Association, and many others. Click here for a complete list.
About Rock The Street, Wall Street:
RTSWS is a pioneering 501(c)3 nonprofit that brings the intricacies of finance to high school girls, fostering financial and investment literacy before college and career decisions are made. Founded by former Wall Street executive Maura Cunningham, RTSWS has grown internationally, reaching young women in over 60 high schools across more than 25 cities in the US, UK and Canada. The program leverages the expertise of female leaders in finance as volunteer instructors and mentors, alongside the support of sponsoring firms, to help students envision themselves in influential roles within the financial sector, thereby addressing the gender gap in STEM fields effectively.
