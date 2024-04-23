SkyFive AG embarks on a 10-Year partnership with Kontron to revolutionize In-flight Connectivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyFive, a leader in inflight connectivity solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in enhancing in-flight connectivity for SkyFive customers.
As part of this partnership, SkyFive AG will leverage Kontron's certified avionics products including the current Ace Flight™ 4608 avionics server and Cab-n-Connect™ A200 CWAP and upcoming Ace Flight™ 4609 avionics server and Cab-n-Connect™ A300 CWAP, to deliver unparalleled connectivity experiences to airline and business aviation passengers. Kontron's state-of-the-art hardware technology combined with SkyFive's expertise in A2G broadband inflight connectivity promises to set new standards in reliability, performance, and passenger satisfaction.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Kontron to revolutionize the in-flight connectivity experience," said Alois Sanktjohanser, VP Sales at SkyFive. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing our customers with seamless and high-speed connectivity solutions that enhance their inflight experience."
Kontron's Ace Flight™ 4608 avionics server and Cab-n-Connect™ A200 CWAP and subsequent products, are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aviation industry offering robustness, scalability, and exceptional flexibility. By integrating these innovative solutions into its in-flight connectivity offerings, SkyFive AG aims to provide airlines with a competitive edge and passengers with an unparalleled connectivity experience.
"Having experienced the performance of the A2G system, I am incredibly excited to partner with SkyFive AG to deliver advanced in-flight connectivity solutions to the aviation industry. SkyFive’s insight into the needs of the end customer can only result in great benefits for Kontron in our development of future products,” said Jon Moseley, VP of Business Development for Avionics at Kontron. “There is no doubt this is the time of connectivity and we are delighted SkyFive has put their trust in us to help them achieve their goals.”
The partnership between SkyFive and Kontron underscores a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Together, the two companies are poised to transform the inflight connectivity landscape and shape the future of air travel. Visit them at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) from May 28 – 30 in Hamburg, Germany in Hall 2 at booths 2C10 and 2E24, to learn more about their latest connectivity solutions.
For more information about SkyFive AG and its in-flight connectivity solutions, please visit www.skyfive.world.
For more information about Kontron and its connectivity platforms, please visit www.kontron.com.
About SkyFive
SkyFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers, enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of aircraft data, and support ultra-reliable low latency communications required for the mass proliferation of Advanced Air Mobility. SkyFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the 4G and 5G mobile ecosystem. SkyFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact SkyFive
Name: Stephanie Robrecht
Email: press@skyfive.world
Contact Kontron
Name: Tania Piunno
Email: avionics@kontron.com
Stephanie Robrecht
SkyFive AG
+49 89 90422007
