CRN Recognizes Kelly Nuckolls, CMO of Jeskell Systems, on the 2024 Women of the Channel List
Jeskell Systems, an IBM Platinum Business Partner and 20-year provider of infrastructure modernization solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Nuckolls, CMO, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.
Jeskell excels in turning IT investments into long-term savings by reducing complexity, providing agility, and ensuring mission-focused adaptability.
Jeskell Systems announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Nuckolls, CMO, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.
Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeskell Systems, an IBM Platinum Business Partner and 20-year provider of infrastructure modernization solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Nuckolls, CMO, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.
— Jennifer Follett, CRN at The Channel Company
Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.
With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.
Kelly brings a wealth of experience from various facets of the technology industry, having held key roles in business partner, distributor, and vendor organizations. Leveraging her deep understanding of the industry landscape, cultivated over years of engagement across different sectors, Kelly has ignited a newfound enthusiasm for marketing efforts, catalyzing innovative strategies and initiatives. Her keen insight into market trends and client engagement has empowered Jeskell to deliver tailored solutions that consistently exceed expectations and drive tangible results.
“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”
"As Jeskell Systems continues to innovate and transform the IT landscape, Kelly has been instrumental in guiding our marketing efforts and shaping our strategic direction," said Bill Gleich, President of Jeskell Systems. "Her passion for excellence and commitment to driving positive change in our organization, and we are proud to see her recognized by CRN for her outstanding contributions."
The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
ABOUT JESKELL SYSTEMS
With nearly two decades of experience, Jeskell Systems excels in enhancing operational performance through infrastructure modernization and data lifecycle management. Specializing in tailored solutions for Federal and commercial clients globally, we hold extensive security clearances for seamless integration. Collaborating with multiple technology partners, including IBM and Dell Technologies, enables us to reduce risk, lower costs, and optimize IT effectiveness. Our commitment to excellence and client advocacy distinguishes us, offering customized solutions and services. Jeskell excels in turning IT investments into long-term savings, focusing on storage, cyber resilience, automation, and security. Trusted by Fortune 500 leaders, we prioritize customer service and technical expertise to exceed expectations. Partner with us to empower your organization's future through modernized IT solutions. www.jeskell.com
ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
Kelly Nuckolls
Jeskell Systems
knuckolls@jeskell.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn