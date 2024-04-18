NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 18, 2024

State Board of Education selects semifinalists for 2024-25 State Board Student Rep Program

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has selected 10 semifinalists for the SBE junior student representative in the 2024-25 school year.

The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting SBE members and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. The current junior SBE representative, Kate Riddle of Lafayette High School, will serve as the senior representative in 2024-25.

The eligible applicant pool for the rising junior representative included 33 students.

Student representatives are responsible for attending monthly SBE meetings and any standing committees or subcommittees to which they are assigned. Student representatives are excused from school to attend SBE meetings as official school business.

The SBE adopted a policy in 2018 outlining the criteria for adding student representatives to the State Board.

Semifinalists will be interviewed and up to four finalists will be named. The SBE will interview the finalists and appoint one rising junior.

The 10 semifinalists are as follows:

Name School District High School Zenaida Caquias Gulfport School District Gulfport High School Noah Clapper Madison County School District Madison Central High School Annsley Coleman New Albany School District New Albany High School Jack Durr Pearl Public School District Pearl High School Jaiden Hardy Brookhaven School District Brookhaven High School Samuel Haydel Petal School District Petal High School Crosby Parker Gulfport School District Gulfport High School Kennedy Powell Brookhaven School District Brookhaven High School Louis Schramm Lamar County School District Oak Grove High School Shruti Singh Clinton Public School District Clinton High School

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

