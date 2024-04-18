Submit Release
State Board of Education selects semifinalists for 2024-25 State Board Student Rep Program

For Immediate Release:  April 18, 2024

State Board of Education selects semifinalists for 2024-25 State Board Student Rep Program

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has selected 10 semifinalists for the SBE junior student representative in the 2024-25 school year.

The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting SBE members and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. The current junior SBE representative, Kate Riddle of Lafayette High School, will serve as the senior representative in 2024-25.

The eligible applicant pool for the rising junior representative included 33 students.

Student representatives are responsible for attending monthly SBE meetings and any standing committees or subcommittees to which they are assigned. Student representatives are excused from school to attend SBE meetings as official school business.

The SBE adopted a policy in 2018 outlining the criteria for adding student representatives to the State Board.

Semifinalists will be interviewed and up to four finalists will be named. The SBE will interview the finalists and appoint one rising junior.

The 10 semifinalists are as follows:

Name

School District

High School

Zenaida Caquias

Gulfport School District

Gulfport High School

Noah Clapper

Madison County School District

Madison Central High School

Annsley Coleman

New Albany School District

New Albany High School

Jack Durr

Pearl Public School District

Pearl High School

Jaiden Hardy

Brookhaven School District

Brookhaven High School

Samuel Haydel

Petal School District

Petal High School

Crosby Parker

Gulfport School District

Gulfport High School

Kennedy Powell

Brookhaven School District

Brookhaven High School

Louis Schramm

Lamar County School District

Oak Grove High School

Shruti Singh

Clinton Public School District

Clinton High School

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

