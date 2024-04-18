West Ada School District Supplemental Levy: Teaching and Safety
The renewal of the Supplemental Levy is a matter for our community to consider carefully. It ensures ongoing support for our schools without increasing the tax burden on residents.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the May 21 election approaches, the West Ada School District is asking community members to consider the renewal of the district's Supplemental Levy. This measure, not a new tax but a replacement levy, is seen as important for maintaining the current level of support for our schools.
— Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent
The West Ada School District Supplemental Levy plays a role in sustaining various services and resources within our schools. Funds generated from this replacement levy will continue to support the salaries and benefits of 152 current teachers, ensuring stable staffing levels and continued dedication to our students' education. Additionally, the replacement levy contributes to contracted services for 19 School Resource Officers (SROs), who help maintain safety and security in our school environment.
Commenting on the levy renewal, Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of West Ada School District, stated, "The renewal of the Supplemental Levy is a matter for our community to consider carefully. It ensures ongoing support for our schools without increasing the tax burden on residents."
Board Chair, Lori Frasure, also emphasized the importance of community engagement, saying, "Our community's involvement in this decision is crucial. We encourage all eligible voters to consider the impact of the levy renewal on our schools and make an informed decision."
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is $27.13 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. If approved, this levy will replace an existing levy that expires on June 30, 2024, and is expected to decrease the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value by $0.30.
The West Ada School District encourages all eligible voters to participate in the May 21 election and consider the impact of the Supplemental Levy renewal on our schools.
For more information or inquiries, please contact Niki Scheppers at scheppers.niki@westada.org or visit the WASD Supplemental Levy website.
###
West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.
