Filmmaker MARLENE RHEIN Explores Multiple Personalities with Dark Comedy Film Project ‘WHO IS JOI SERACHA?’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Director-Writer-Actress Marlene Rhein wants to dive head-first into multiple personalities with her new original dark comedy feature film project, WHO IS JOI SERACHA?
In a world where sometimes you have to breakdown to break through, meet Joi Seracha, a sensitive woman traumatized by current events. Her breakdown surfaces when she splits off into three personalities and emerges as the unwitting star of a documentary created by her new opportunist boyfriend, Fred. As Joi becomes more mentally unhinged and complicates the production, Fred finds himself derailing from his mission to exploit her and faced with what’s more important -- integrity or success.
WHO IS JOI SERACHA? is a dark comedy with big heart. This fictionalized documentary film uses satire, current events, and the collapse of mental health to showcase the turmoil in our current society. But it culminates in a way that will bring us all back to the light inside.
This film project is a personal one for Rhein, who found herself recently questioning her own mental health. “It takes a lot of courage to live in today’s world. To show up and find a reason to smile - when the world is legit crumbling and news of more violence and evidence of unimaginable ignorance is everywhere,” Rhein explains. “As I started to look around, I realized I wasn’t the only one experiencing unprecedented anxiety and depression. It got so bad that the only thing I could do with my back against the wall was to write a film that asks the question: Can you find hope amidst the darkness?"
The unique project is part Waiting For Guffman, part Tracey Ullman, and part personal medicine. My vision for this film is that it is raw and personal and beautiful and poetic. That it has reach and impact and touches a diverse audience whose hearts need healing and laughter.
WHO IS JOI SERACHA? was first discovered by Rolfe Auerbach, CEO of Brand-In Entertainment and a producer on the project. "We are thrilled to be a part of WHO IS JOI SERACHA?,” Auerbach explains. “This film is a truly unique and entertaining project that couldn't be more timely. It is a mirror to the audience of today's own struggle and resilience - the kind of film destined to have impact and reach."
A native New Yorker, Rhein has built a solid career spanning 30 years as a director-writer-actress in Hollywood. She has directed big-budget music videos for icons such as 2Pac Shakur and Amy Winehouse, and transferred that success into writing, directing, and co-starring in her first theatrically released feature film, The Big Shot-Caller. Named one of the "Top 25 New Faces of Independent Film" by Filmmaker Magazine, Rhein has continued to push the envelope in new formats with the creation of several self-starring web series, including My Parents Are Crazier Than Yours, Angry Gladys, and I Don’t Care About The Assholes. On the festival circuit, she earned “Best Actress” for her short film, Let Me Tell You A Story, and gained numerous awards and nominations for “Best Director,” “Best Actress,” and “Best Web Series” for her dark comedy web series about urban loneliness, The So-So You Don’t Know. Her original screenplay, When The Bass Drops, garnered “Best Drama” at Creative World Awards and landed as a Finalist for the Final Draft/Stowe Fellowship, ScreenCraft Fellowship, ScreenCraft Fellowship and NYC Int’l Screenplay Awards among many others.
Learn more and watch a teaser for WHO IS JOI SERACHA? at:
marlenerhein.allyrafundraising.com
For more information, contact:
Rolfe Auerbach, 310.701.2722 / Rolfe@brand-inentertainment.com
