Tap Siac Craft Market in Spring inaugurated

MACAU, April 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Spring is held from today to 21 April and from 25 to 28 April at Tap Siac Square, showcasing and selling cultural and creative products from Macao and Asian regions. A number of music performances and creative handicraft workshops are also held. All are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was held on 18 April, at Tap Siac Square, and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; and the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San. Singer Joyce Chu participated as a guest artist at the opening ceremony, inaugurating the Tap Siac Craft Market.

This edition of the Craft Market is held from today for two consecutive weeks, from Thursday to Sunday. There are over 200 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative entities from Macao, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, showcasing and selling a wide range of original cultural and creative products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, various music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as over 60 creative handicraft workshops are also held. The Tap Siac Craft Market aims to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products to the market, and establish a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.