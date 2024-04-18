Maryland Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual International Marketing Training May 14

April 18, 2024

Food, beverage, plant, and wood exporters sign up now

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) April 18, 2024 – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging Maryland agriculture and seafood companies interested in exporting their products internationally to register for an international marketing training webinar hosted by the department and the Southern U.S. Trade Association (SUSTA). The virtual session will be held on May 14. Companies should register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F9FMvxJbSqmTThk05ni-kQ.

“The department is committed to fostering business opportunities for Maryland agriculture and seafood companies domestically and abroad,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “The Southern U.S. Trade Association is an excellent resource for companies wanting to tap into markets beyond the United States’ borders.”

SUSTA is an organization of state departments of agriculture in the South, including Maryland that facilitates trade between small and medium-sized companies and overseas importers. Thirty four Maryland companies are working with MDA’s International Marketing Program and SUSTA to develop export markets. In 2022, those companies attributed more than $2.7 million in sales to the partnership.

Benefits include low-cost participation in trade missions and global trade shows, access to market insight through foreign in-country consultants, a 50 percent cost share on international marketing expenses, and more. For more information, please contact the department’s Director of International Marketing, Stone Slade, at stone.slade@maryland.gov.

