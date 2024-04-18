ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr and Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree today announced the indictment of 30 people in Richmond County following a major multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics and other acts of violence that have occurred throughout the Central Savannah River Area. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are associates of a hybrid criminal street gang known as Trap Money (TRVPMONEYY). As such, they are alleged to have conspired together to obtain money, firearms, controlled substances, and other property by engaging in a pattern of criminal activity, including Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Armed Robbery, Theft, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Meth and Cocaine, and various weapons offenses. Known as Operation “No Loyalty,” this investigation began in February 2022 and resulted in the recovery of 7.5 kilograms of Fentanyl, 16 kilograms of Cocaine, 278 pounds of Marijuana, 2 pounds of Methamphetamine, 64 firearms, nine vehicles, two homes, and $492,733.

“If you shoot up homes, assault law enforcement officers, and traffic fentanyl in our communities, we will hold you accountable,” said Carr. “With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we’re fighting to dismantle the criminal street gangs that continue to terrorize entire neighborhoods and our most vulnerable Georgians. We will not waver when it comes to keeping people safe, enforcing the law, and ensuring those who engage in violent activity are vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted.”

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all 30 defendants on April 16, 2024. Created by Carr in July 2022, this statewide Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta.

“Operation ‘No Loyalty’ is the continuation of the commitment the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has to the disruption, dismantling and prosecution of dangerous violent drug trafficking organizations and criminal street gangs in our community,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. “If individuals continue to make the conscious decision to participate, support or empower the activities of criminal street gangs in Richmond County, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify you, arrest you and prosecute you with the full weight of any and all criminal justice tools at our disposal.”

This investigation was led by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Narcotics Division, and Criminal Intelligence Division. The following law enforcement agencies also assisted throughout the duration of Operation “No Loyalty”: Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit; Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Streets Gang Task Force; Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI); Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Georgia Department of Public Safety; Georgia Department of Corrections; Burke County Sheriff’s Office; Columbia County Sheriff’s Office; Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office; Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; Grovetown Police Department; Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office; and United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Augusta and all of Georgia is a safer place today now that this criminal activity has been disrupted,” said FBI Atlanta's Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Matt Ploskunak. “We will continue to make cutting-edge resources and expertise available to support our state and local partners and help identify and dismantle these criminal organizations.”

“The GBI works diligently with our law enforcement partners to assist with not only holding drug distributors responsible for their crimes, but also to dismantle these drug organizations often tied to criminal street gangs,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “Operation ‘No Loyalty’ serves as an example of the importance of investigative collaboration.”

About Trap Money

Trap Money (aka TRVPMONEYY) associates with other large national gangs, primarily the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods and Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

As alleged in the indictment, Trap Money was formed in Richmond County in 2020 by Defendant Davion Heath (24 of Grovetown).

The Conspiracy

Each of the defendants has been charged with at least one count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Overall, the indictment lists more than 200 incidents in which the defendants are alleged to have conspired together and with others to achieve the following objectives between Feb. 15, 2022, to April 10, 2024:

Acquire money, weapons, and other property through acts of racketeering activity, including thefts, armed robberies, and the unlawful sale and distribution of guns and drugs;

Maintain and increase the reputation, power, and influence of Trap Money through acts of racketeering activity, including assault and threats of violence;

Maintain and increase the territory of Trap Money through acts of violence; and

Enhance the reputation of Trap Money through the posting of messages and images promoting its size, profitability, and readiness to engage in acts of violence.

Drug Trafficking and Violent Offenses

Along with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a majority of defendants are also facing additional charges. This includes, but is not limited to, charges associated with the following incidents:

On Aug. 30, 2023, Defendants Desmond Demmons and Earl Overton are alleged to have conspired to murder another individual by communicating with each other over possible locations and going to those locations to attempt to locate the potential victim;

On multiple occasions, several defendants are alleged to have trafficked Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Marijuana;

On multiple occasions, several defendants are alleged to have possessed Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Psilocybin, and THC Gummies, all with the intent to distribute;

On April 15, 2022, Defendant Devin Allen-Glover is alleged to have fired into a home occupied by multiple individuals;

On Oct. 4, 2023, Defendant Clifford Jones is alleged to have shot in the direction of two Sheriff’s Deputies and an Investigator while they were performing their official duties;

On Oct. 4, 2023, Defendant Clifford Jones is alleged to have shot at and damaged a law enforcement vehicle;

On July 14, 2023, Defendant Larry Mims is alleged to have attempted to remove a Taser from the possession of a Sheriff’s Deputy;

On multiple occasions, several defendants are alleged to have retained stolen firearms; and

As recently as April 10, 2024, and on several other occasions, Defendant D’mond Jackson is alleged to have committed Armed Robbery.

A full list of all defendants and their charges is included below.

Desmond Demmons (aka Dez), 31, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

4 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

22 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Earl Overton (aka BJ Blazin), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Clifford Jones (aka Cliff), 22, of Augusta:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin and THC Gummies)

4 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Interference with Government Property

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Devin Allen-Glover (aka Rambo), 22, of Augusta:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Probationer Under Conditional Discharge

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

2 counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

1 count of Possession of Contraband by an Inmate

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

D’mond Jackson (aka Mond), 29, of Augusta:

6 counts of Armed Robbery

6 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Malik Taylor (aka Rich Regardless), 32, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

12 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Lecadrick Collier (aka Kilo), 23, and currently incarcerated at Jenkins Correctional Facility:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Jmar Wilson (aka Kussy), 23, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Darius Miller, 34, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Joshua Demmons, 29, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Cocaine

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Larry Mims (aka Kodak or Bear), 35, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Trafficking in Cocaine

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone)

4 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone, Amphetamine, and Dextroamphetamine)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Attempted Removal of a Weapon from a Public Official

2 counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Traeon Perry (aka Klutch or TJ), 22, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin and THC Gummies)

3 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Percocet)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Dominick Ryans (aka Domo), 33, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

1 count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Alprazolam)

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ricardo McBride (aka Cardo), 25, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Antonio Bush, 31, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Joshua McDaniel (aka JB), 39, of Martinez:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking in Cocaine

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ellis McDaniel (aka Mac), 42, of Augusta:

3 counts of Sale of Cocaine

3 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ionas Doggett (aka Plug), 21, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Identity Fraud

13 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Jalen Landers (aka Hect G), 22, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Sale of Marijuana

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Crossing Guard Line with Contraband

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

1 count of Identity Fraud

18 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Tillson McCray (aka Tip), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Dezmund Mainor (aka Donk), 24, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Bryson McCray (aka Bman), 24, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Eddie Reese (aka Stro), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Davion Heath (aka Vdough or TRVPMONEYY Vdough), 24, of Grovetown:

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Myles Thomas (aka Mr. Infinity), 21, of Grovetown:

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

James Davis (aka Dolla or Man Man), 24, of Augusta:

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Saraina Lewis, 36, of Augusta:

1 count of Theft by Conversion

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Shequitta Lewis, 33, of Augusta:

1 count of Theft by Conversion

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Chase Russaw (aka Wakeo), 25, of Augusta:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Janessa Freeman (aka Nessa), 28, of Augusta:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

A copy of the indictment can be found here .

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 32 convictions and indicted 135 people in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.