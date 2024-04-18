Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Embrace Evidence-Based Design for Corporate Spaces
We offer artwork as one of many visual communications solutions, so it’s only natural for us to incorporate evidence-based design to help create positive outcomes for corporate spaces.”DALLAS, TX, US, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), traditionally recognized for their innovative application of evidence-based design in healthcare settings, are now pioneering the integration of these same principles within the corporate sector. By extending their expertise in evidence-based design—typically associated with healthcare environments—to corporate offices, they are setting a new industry standard for creating workspaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also conducive to productivity, employee well-being, and overall organizational performance.
Bridging Healthcare and Corporate Design
Evidence-based design (EBD) has long been celebrated for its positive impact on health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and staff efficiency in healthcare facilities. Recognizing the universal benefits of such an approach, HAC & QAH are now translating these principles to benefit corporate clients. This innovative shift acknowledges the growing body of research suggesting that workplace design significantly affects employee stress, satisfaction, and effectiveness. “We offer artwork as one of many visual communications solutions, so it’s only natural for us to incorporate evidence-based design to help create positive outcomes for corporate spaces” added Director of Design, Mercedes Burton.
A Holistic Approach to Corporate Spaces
HAC & QAH’s approach to incorporating EBD in corporate environments is multifaceted, focusing on selecting art and design elements that promote optimal work conditions and enhance employee wellness. This strategy involves careful consideration of color schemes, artwork selection, spatial layouts, and lighting—all informed by empirical research and data to support specific design decisions. The goal is to create environments that foster a sense of well-being, stimulate creativity, and enhance focus and productivity. Sara Beth Joyner, HAC & QAH President, added “the built environment of a corporate facility is just as important to its users as that of a healthcare facility.”
Enhancing Corporate Productivity and Well-being
The application of evidence-based design in corporate settings represents a proactive step towards addressing the growing concerns around workplace wellness and its impact on productivity. By creating environments that are visually stimulating and psychologically supportive, HAC & QAH are helping corporations to not only attract and retain talent but also to cultivate a culture of health and wellness that translates into tangible business outcomes.
Tailored Solutions for Every Client
Understanding that each corporate client has unique needs and goals, HAC & QAH offer bespoke art and design solutions that align with organizational values and brand identity. Their evidence-based approach ensures that every design element is chosen not just for its aesthetic appeal but for its potential to positively impact the work environment and, by extension, the organization's success.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Instagram