60 Wharf Drive is 50% Leased
Half of the 554 residences at Greenpoint waterfront tower rented in the first stage of leasing program; second stage begins for upper floorsBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leasing team at 60 Wharf Drive, the stunning 40-story glass-clad tower on the Greenpoint waterfront, proudly announces 50 percent of the 554 residences are currently rented. The leasing program, which initially focused on the first 21 floors, has been extended to the upper portion of the building, from the 22nd to 40th floors.
Located in the seven-acre West Wharf development complex, at the cusp of Greenpoint and Williamsburg, apartments throughout the building feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the East River, Manhattan skyline and/or Brooklyn cityscape. In addition,
60 Wharf Drive offers more than 60,000 square feet of interior amenities and 50,000 square feet of outdoor space featuring landscaped parkland, bench seating, outlook piers, and a waterfront promenade.
“Leasing momentum has been consistently strong from day one, even during the traditionally quieter winter months,” says Halcyon Management COO Yoel Sabel, developer of 60 Wharf Drive and the West Wharf campus. “The robust demand is a clear response to a well-designed, well-positioned building, along with the strength of the Greenpoint rental market.”
Designed by SLCE Architects with a Master Plan by Cooper Robertson & Partners, amenity spaces by Peter McGinley, and developed by Halcyon Management, it is the first of two waterfront towers to open at the five-building complex. The footprint of the overall project spans from West Street to the East River, between Quay and Oak Streets.
Adds Adam Heller, President of The Heller Organization and head of the West Wharf leasing team, “In addition to residents from Williamsburg, 60 Wharf Drive has attracted interested parties from Midtown, the Financial District, Soho and even people from out of state and outside the country. As we move into the next phase, we expect the excitement to continue."
60 Wharf Drive is notable for its beautifully designed layouts and distinct selection of luxury level and “WW Signature” residences, all featuring operable floor-to-ceiling Thermopane windows, high ceilings, wide plank oak hardwood floors, central HVAC climate control, and walk-in closets. Sleek, contemporary kitchens include stainless steel appliances with gas cooktops and ranges, custom cabinetry, full-height backsplashes, and white Quartz-and-mineral countertops.
Among the many lifestyle highlights at 60 Wharf Drive is Harbor House, a private residents club curated by award-winning hospitality designer Peter McGinley. The exclusive amenities package presents a symbiotic synthesis of personal and shared spaces focused on wellness, work, and play. Spanning four floors, Harbor House offers a wide range of spa, exercise, entertainment, and business amenities, including basketball courts, two-lane bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, hammam, cold plunge, private spa suite, salt water therapy room, golf simulators, screening rooms, children’s play areas, children’s wading pool, and an unprecedented work-from-home (WFH) business center with conference rooms, private offices, and communal space with a wall of windows overlooking the Manhattan skyline and East River.
Building services at 60 Wharf Drive comprise 24/7 lobby concierge, on-site maintenance and management teams, staffed package rooms with refrigerated storage, complimentary bicycle storage, laundry room, valet service for dry cleaning, tailoring, and housekeeping needs, resident storage rooms for lease, and an on-site parking garage with E/V charging stations. In addition, 60 Wharf Drive is pet friendly and surrounded by outdoor space.
