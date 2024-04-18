New Craft Beer Celebrates the National I Love My State Parks Week

New beer raises awareness and funds for conservation for state parks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and West Virginia

The new craft beer not only showcases these special locations, it serves to remind us that we are all stewards of these special places.” — Marci Mowery

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), in conjunction with New Trail Brewing, is excited to announce a craft brew celebrating the importance of the nation’s state park system. New Trail Brewing is a renowned craft brewery based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The “I Love My State Parks” beer will be released on April 24th at their brewery in Williamsport, and to New Trail retail partners across Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and New Jersey.

New Trail Brewing, known for its dedication to crafting exceptional beers inspired by the outdoors, brings its expertise to this initiative. The brewery's commitment to environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with PPFF's mission to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests.

"Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is a special group of people inspiring use and stewardship of public lands in our home state, and they serve as a shining example for other states in the nation. We're proud to join them once again on this new project representing that mission to use and care for parks and forests. We've created a beer that's hazy and hoppy. Brewed with a mixture of pale malts and oats, then hopped heavily with Azacca, Amarillo and Cascade. You'll find notes of faint pine, tangerine zest, and fresh cut mango." said Don Rieck, Director of Marketing at New Trail.

The launch of this special beer coincides with "I Love My State Parks" week, which kicks off annually on Mother’s Day, May 12-19, 2024. The brainchild of the National Association of State Park Foundations, I Love My State Parks week celebrates the nation’s more than 8,500 state parks. On a national scale, state parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies. I Love My State Parks Week encourages people to connect with nature, explore outdoor activities, and appreciate the importance of preserving these natural and cultural treasures for future generations.

States organize their own events throughout the week under the “I love My State Parks” banner and each day will have a different focus. Events included volunteer days, hikes, personal engagement, and educational programs, to name a few. In Pennsylvania, the annual awards banquet (May 14, 2024) honoring volunteers and dedicated park and forest staff is just one of the many ways to get involved during the week. Those wishing to attend can find more information at ppff.online/2024AnnualAwards.

"We applaud New Trail Brewing for joining us in our efforts to raise awareness and funds for conservation," said Marci Mowery, President of Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and a founding member of the National Association of State Park Foundations. "The craft beer, featuring a label that celebrates state parks in the New Trail service area, not only showcases these special locations, it serves to remind us that we are all stewards of these special places."

The new beer will be available for purchase during "I Love My State Parks" week and for several weeks after, providing beer enthusiasts and conservation supporters alike with a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment. The label features parks in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey. To learn more about the connection between beer and a healthy environment, watch “Forests, Clean Water, and Craft Beverages? Yes!” at ppff.online/NTB-forests-and-beer.

To learn more about New Trail Brewing and their commitment to sustainability and where to find their beers, visit NewTrailBrewing.com or @NewTrailBrewing on Instagram.

For more information about Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, please visit PAParksAndForests.org.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

