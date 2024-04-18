Submit Release
EMU 12th International Career Days Commence

The 12th of the International Career Days which is organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) commenced with a seminar organized by EMU School of Computing and Technology (SCT), Accounting and Taxation Applications Program.

 

Within the scope of the 12th International Career Days, FZC. Consultancy Co. Director and Human Resources Specialist Fatma Zorlu Çelebi met with the students at the EMU Activity Center, delivering a presentation titled “Key Points in Preparing a Professional CV (Curriculum Vitae)”.

 

During the highly attended event, Çelebi provided the students information regarding how to prepare CVs that would stand out more than other candidates while applying for a job. Çelebi emphasized that the Human Resources Units and Administrations always put great importance on the internships, attended courses, professional experience and the responsibilities taken within the school clubs, when reviewing resumes of new graduate candidates.

 

Following the beneficial presentation, attendees were presented with certificates of participation. Stating her contentment on being at EMU, Çelebi thanked everyone who contributed to the realization of the event. EMU officials presented an appreciation plaque to Çelebi at the end of the event.

 

Making a statement on the topic, EMU-MIKA Director Derviş Ekşici conveyed that events organized for EMU students and alumni provide great benefits in reaching their career goals, and such platforms play an important role in graduates finding jobs. Furthermore, Ekşici highlighted that these events enhance the university’s international prestige and provide students with access to global business networks.

