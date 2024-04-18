Artificial Intelligence Summit to be Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will host an “AI Summit” to be organized by the Software and AI Development Club operating under the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate. To be attended by tech leaders from Turkey as keynote speakers, the event will take place on Saturday, 20 April 2024 between 10:00 a.m. and 06:00 p.m. at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. Within the scope of the summit to be held under the main sponsorship of Döveç Group, experts from globally reputed companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google, Turkish Airlines, Amazon will gather together with the participants, presenting their presentations on the future world.

The AI Summit consists of presentations on various topics; “Meet My I Sidekick” by Daron Yöndem from Microsoft, “New Face of Innovation: Productive Artificial Intelligence” by Neşe Umut from Google, “The Force Shaping the Future: Quantum and AI Alliance” by Gökçen Karasu from IBM, “Challengers in the New Era” by İzzet Sancaklı from Turkish Airlines, “AI in E-Commerce and Retail” by Emrah Gürsoy from Amazon, “Human and the New Civilization of the AI” by Ayhan Demirci from Mext and, “An Introduction to Vast Language Models” by Halit Örenbaş from Huawei.

The AI Summit, to be live-streamed on all university social media accounts with the production of EMU TV, represents a milestone for the TRNC, boasting an impressive array of speakers for the first time. Additionally, English simultaneous translation will be available for international students during the presentations that will be delivered in Turkish language. Students participating in the event will get internship opportunities. Participants, including university students, will have the privilege of engaging with this outstanding experience free of charge. Following the end of the event, the participants will receive a certificate of participation via e-mail.