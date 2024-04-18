Rooted Leaf Agritech Celebrates 420 with an Unprecedented 42% Off Sale
Celebrate 420 with Rooted Leaf Agritech! Dive into our massive 42% off sale and boost your grow with eco-friendly nutrients. #GrowGreen
As pioneers in the plant nutrient sector, we understand the passion and dedication that cultivators bring to their grows”ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rooted Leaf Agritech, a leader in sustainable agricultural solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming "420 Sale," offering an incredible 42% discount on all products from April 17th to April 27th using code RLA420. This exclusive sale celebrates the vibrant culture of the cannabis community and supports growers with Rooted Leaf’s innovative, carbon-based nutrient solutions that promote robust plant health and yield.
— Shavin Hussain
"As pioneers in the plant nutrient sector, we understand the passion and dedication that cultivators bring to their grows," said Shavin Hussain, Senior Vice President of Rooted Leaf Agritech. "Our 420 Sale is a nod to this community’s enthusiasm and a chance for us to give back to the cultivators who are committed to sustainable growing practices. We're excited to offer our biggest discount ever during this celebrated time of the year."
Rooted Leaf Agritech's products are known for their purity and effectiveness, containing no synthetic chelates, fillers, or heavy metals. The company's flagship products, designed to enhance the vitality and productivity of plants, will all be available at this unprecedented discount, making it an ideal time for growers to stock up for the growing season.
Sale Details:
What: 42% off all Rooted Leaf Agritech products
When: April 17th to April 27th, 2024
Where: Available exclusively on Rooted Leaf’s website at www.rootedleaf.com
Code: RLA420
Rooted Leaf Agritech is committed to revolutionizing the way we grow by providing products that not only yield better results but also foster environmental sustainability. "This 420, we encourage both new and experienced growers to take advantage of this sale to experience the difference that premium-quality nutrients can make in their grow operations," Hussain added.
Don’t miss out on the chance to celebrate 420 with Rooted Leaf Agritech. Mark your calendars, visit our website, and prepare to elevate your grow with the best nutrients in the market.
About Rooted Leaf Agritech Founded in 2019, Rooted Leaf Agritech specializes in carbon-based nutrient solutions free from heavy metals, fillers, or synthetics. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and product efficacy, Rooted Leaf Agritech supports growers across the United States and internationally, ensuring that plants thrive and growers succeed.
For more information about Rooted Leaf Agritech and the 420 Sale, please contact:
R. Schurman
Rooted Leaf Agritech
+1 206-331-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other