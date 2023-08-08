Rooted Leaf Agritech Expands Into Mexico, Celebrated One-Year Anniversary Of TF Smoke Shop's Playa Aventuras Location
This new chapter will allow us to extend our reach, making sustainable and high-tech agriculture more accessible to farmers and consumers in Mexico”ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rooted Leaf Agritech, a leading manufacturer of carbon-based fertilizers and innovators in the field of sustainable agriculture and agri-technology, has today announced its exciting expansion into the Mexican market. The move marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to bring state-of-the-art agritech solutions to global markets, enhancing sustainable farming practices, and contributing to food security across the globe.
— Shavin Hussain, SVP Rooted Leaf Agritech
To commemorate this milestone, Rooted Leaf Agritech executives paid a special visit to TF Smoke Shop, their principal distributor in Mexico, on the first anniversary of its Playa Aventuras location. The visit showcased the successful collaboration between both companies and highlighted the strategic importance of their partnership.
"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey, establishing our presence in Mexico. Our partnership with TF Smoke Shop has proven immensely fruitful over the last year, and their recent one-year anniversary is a testament to this success," said Shavin Hussain the SVP of Rooted Leaf Agritech. "This new chapter will allow us to extend our reach, making sustainable and high-tech agriculture more accessible to farmers and consumers in Mexico."
The Playa Aventuras store is the fifth location for TF Smoke Shop, an increasingly prominent retail presence in the Mexican market. Rooted Leaf Agritech products have played a significant role in this growth, demonstrating their market potential in Mexico.
"We're delighted to celebrate our one-year anniversary of the Playa Aventuras store alongside our valuable partner, Rooted Leaf Agritech," shared Charley the CEO of TF Smoke Shop. "Their exceptional agritech products have contributed significantly to our success and expansion. We are excited about the prospects this expansion offers, and look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship."
As Rooted Leaf Agritech continues to grow and diversify its global footprint, its partnership with TF Smoke Shop proves to be a promising pathway for introducing advanced agricultural technology to a wider audience, contributing to sustainable practices and improved food production.
About Rooted Leaf Agritech:
Rooted Leaf Agritech is an industry leader in manufacturing Carbon-Based Fertilizers, committed to improving sustainable farming practices worldwide. Through innovative solutions, Rooted Leaf Agritech empowers farmers with advanced technologies to increase crop yields, enhance soil health, and contribute to global food security.
About TF Smoke Shop:
TF Smoke Shop is a growing retail chain in Mexico, committed to offering a wide range of innovative and sustainable products. With a total of five locations and counting, TF Smoke Shop has positioned itself as a prominent player in the Mexican retail landscape.
