Bluemeteor Secures ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Dedication to Robust Information Security
Bluemeteor, a leader in AI-powered product content management, proudly announces its attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 [ISO/IEC 27001] certification. This globally respected standard underscores Bluemeteor's rigorous and methodical approach to managing and protecting sensitive information.
Bluemeteor, the creator of the award-winning Product Content Cloud platform which empowers organizations to efficiently acquire, manage, and distribute superior product content, has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This milestone is a testament to the company’s systematic approach to enhancing information security management systems (ISMS).
ISO 27001 certification is bestowed upon organizations that adhere to strict requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually enhancing their information security management practices. For Bluemeteor, receiving this certification is a confirmation of its steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security for both its customers and stakeholders.
"In our digital-first world, securing sensitive information is paramount for the trust and confidence of our customers and partners," stated Sanjay Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Bluemeteor. "Achieving the ISO 27001 certification not only demonstrates our commitment to the rigorous standards of information security but also underscores our ongoing efforts to protect our stakeholders’ data against emerging threats."
Kerry Young, President and COO at Bluemeteor, added, "Earning the trust of our customers is crucial. We are dedicated to fostering this trust by securing third-party validations like the ISO 27001 certification. This recognition helps reassure our customers that their data is managed in accordance with the most stringent, internationally accepted security practices."
**How This Certification Benefits Our Customers and Partners**
By achieving the ISO 27001 certification, Bluemeteor ensures that it has:
**Enhanced Data Protection**: The certification requires Bluemeteor to adhere to stringent data security protocols, significantly minimizing the risk of data breaches and ensuring that customer data remains secure.
**Increased Reliability and Security of Systems**: Implementing the standard’s requirements means our systems are more resilient and secure against information security threats.
**Compliance with Regulatory Requirements**: This certification helps Bluemeteor comply with numerous regulatory requirements, making it a trustworthy partner for customers who need to meet specific legal obligations.
**Improved Customer and Business Partner Confidence**: With confirmed adherence to a globally recognized information security standard, customers and partners can trust Bluemeteor with their sensitive information.
Bluemeteor's ISO 27001 certification is not just a badge of honor but a fundamental component of our promise to our customers to deliver secure, reliable, and effective product content management solutions.
For further details about Bluemeteor and its ISO 27001 certification, please visit www.bluemeteor.com.
About Bluemeteor
Bluemeteor’s Product Content Cloud is transforming how companies acquire, manage, transform, deliver, and exchange product content. Developed by Bluemeteor, Product Content Cloud is an end-to-end, integrated product data management solution augmented by AI that enables organizations to deliver amazing, relevant, in-context product experiences across all channels at scale. Bluemeteor’s commitment to customer success makes it the trusted choice for leading organizations such as Office Depot, IDEA, IBT Industrial, Sandvik, Bearing Services, Wolf Automation, Zep, BK Products, and EiKO. For more information, visit www.bluemeteor.com.
Media Contacts:
Hariom Sharan, Bluemeteor
hsharan@bluemeteor.com
Hariom sharan
Blue Meteor Inc
