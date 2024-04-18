eTRANSERVICES Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Software Development and Maintenance and Service Delivery
eTRANSERVICES reappraised at CMMI ML 3 (DEV) and CMMI ML 3 (SVC), showcasing commitment to excellence in development and service delivery.STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and solutions, proudly announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by Concept Quality Assurance Labs.
CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 (ML3) indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.
By attaining CMMI Maturity Level 3 in both Software Development and IT Services, eTRANSERVICES demonstrates its ability to consistently meet customer requirements, manage projects effectively, and deliver value-added services. This accomplishment further solidifies eTRANSERVICES' position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and innovative enterprise transformational solutions.
“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process” says Ron Lear, Senior Director of the CMMI Program. “We commend eTRANSERVICES on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.” For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solution.
"We are thrilled to announce our successful reappraisal for CMMI Maturity Level 3 in both Development and Services" said Chris Beckford, President & CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "This achievement is a testament to our ongoing dedication to process improvement and delivering high-quality solutions to our clients."
