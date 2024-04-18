Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Legislature passed the supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, as approved by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee with the $60 million proposed by the Governor to help Maine communities and businesses recover from severe storms:
“I am pleased that the Legislature has passed the supplemental budget and the $60 million in storm relief I requested. The budget makes balanced investments in child care, child protection, nursing homes, housing, public safety, and other vital needs that will improve the lives of Maine people. Importantly, it also includes critical relief for Maine communities recovering from the severe storms in December and January – relief that I am directing my Administration to begin distributing as soon as is statutorily possible. I look forward to signing this budget into law.”