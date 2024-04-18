Arts DAO Fest Returns to Dubai with a Celebration of Web3 Culture
Arts DAO Fest, the largest Web3 cultural event in the MENA region, is set to return with a bang on April 20-21, 2024.DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the vibrant heart of Dubai, The Agenda will host this event, standing as a hub for digital art enthusiasts and internet culture aficionados alike. This year’s edition brings together an impressive roster of partners and speakers, including Yuga Labs, Forbes Web3, BMW, and many others, making it the most significant event of its kind in the MENA region.
Arts DAO Fest is poised to surpass expectations, offering an array of experiences designed to engage, inspire, and enlighten. From awe-inspiring digital art exhibitions to interactive workshops, a gaming zone, and a party-like festival, the event provides a unique platform where culture intersects with technology, fostering a space where creativity and innovation can flourish.
These activations are set to significantly enhance the event experience, complementing an already stellar speaker lineup that features some of the most influential and visionary leaders in the Web3 sphere. This includes Zeneca, the Founder of Zenacademy; Web3 Thought Leaders Punk6529 and Wale.Swoosh; Tristan Yver, Co-Founder of Backpack and MadLads; Poopie, Co-Founder of Doodles; Farokh, Co-Founder and President of DASTAN, the driving force behind RugRadio and DecryptMedia; Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; and Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1INCH Network, among others.
Welcome to Arts DAO Fest
Each Arts DAO Fest 2024 Zone is meticulously curated to offer a complete exploration of digital culture, allowing attendees to dive deep into art, technology, gaming, music, and investments.
THE CREATOR ZONE
The Creator Zone is an interactive wonderland featuring an array of NFTs and captivating installations. Attendees can explore the forefront of digital creativity, offering a tangible connection to the collections that define our era.
THE TALK
The Talk is designed for both newcomers and seasoned digital specialists. It offers insightful discussions led by some of the world's foremost leaders in the field. Participants will have the chance to engage in dialogues that deepen their knowledge and expand their perspectives on the digital future.
"The heart of Arts DAO Fest lies in the exchange of ideas and the spark of innovation. We have designed a gathering where the brightest minds in digital culture come together to share insights and connect on a different level," underscored Danosch Zahedi, Co-Founder and CEO at Arts DAO Fest. "Whether you're just beginning your journey or you're a seasoned expert, there's something here to expand everyone's horizon."
THE GAMER ZONE
The Gamer Zone presents a next-generation gaming experience. Here, attendees will find themselves in a gaming adventure, where the virtual worlds they explore are as boundless as their imaginations. This zone is designed to elevate the gaming journey of competitive players and casual enthusiasts alike.
THE BEAT
The Beat is where electrifying DJs and live performers set the stage for an unparalleled auditory journey. This vibrant space is the heart of the festival's lively spirit, inviting attendees to lose themselves in music and dance, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
As the largest Web3 cultural gathering in the MENA region, Arts DAO Fest invites artists, creators, investors, and enthusiasts from around the globe to join in celebration of digital art's vibrant future. This event not only highlights the incredible talent and potential within the digital art world but also serves as a pivotal moment for the Web3 community, fostering connections and collaborations that will shape the trajectory of digital culture. Tickets are available in different tiers here.
About Arts DAO
Arts Dao is the largest and most experiential Web3 community in the Middle East, that aims to bring its exclusive lifestyle through real life experiences to people through events, meetups, collaborations and exhilarating experiences for community members.
The Arts DAO Festival is the first-of-its-kind cultural festival dedicated to celebrating digital art and internet culture. An immersive and unforgettable experience that showcases the boundless creativity and innovation of the digital art world.
Emir Bilal Özkan
Walther Kranz
emir.ozkan@waltherkranz.com