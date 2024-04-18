Margaret’s Couture Bridal Services and Wedding Salon EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL SHOW AT TRIBECA 360, APRIL 29TH

The Margaret’s Couture Bridal team of cleaning, preservation and alterations experts and artisans work closely with their clients for a stress-free and trusted service. For more information about Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners, please visit us at margarets.com

Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with a wide range of vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered.

Margaret’s Couture Bridal Care is a bridal gown preparation, cleaning, and preservation company offering nationwide services. This team of in-house technicians has years of experience attending wedding dresses, unique gowns, and bridal apparel and accessories.

Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners announces its participation in the bridal showcase at Wedding Salon, an event for couples planning their dream weddings.

As a long-recognized and the nation's highly awarded first 5-star leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret's has spent several decades enhancing its Bridal care expertise.”
— Katia Graytok, CMO
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaners is thrilled to announce its upcoming bridal showcase participation with Wedding Salon, a must-attend event for couples planning their dream wedding, planners, and romance travel experts. The event will occur on Monday, April 29th, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Tribeca 360º.

Margaret's is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage. Margaret's offers CleanByMail services to ship your used or dirty gown for award-winning cleaning in their custom-designed facility or to keep it safe with museum-quality preservation. Margaret's also caters to the vintage-gown-wearing bride to restore or revamp the style. Their highly qualified team does all the work in-house. www.margarets.com

Attendees will have the chance to meet other couples, mingle with vendors, hear wedding playlists, taste cakes and cocktails, and get pampered.

Here's what to expect at this exciting one-day bridal event:
Fashion Trends with Princess Bridals, Crystal Bridal Boutique, and after-the-celebration cleaning and preservation advice from Margaret's Couture Bridal.
Tablescapes by Flowers by Special Arrangements and NYN Events.
Raffles and Exciting Prizes with gifts from Hotel Hugo.
Pampering by Oasis Day Spa and workout tips by Soul Cycle.
Sweet & Savory tastings with Levain, Bella Vida Pastry Café, Thierry Atlan, and Anntremet Cake.
Destination weddings and honeymoons from the Bahamas Tourist Board
M2M DJ's spinning.
Registry at Bloomingdale's gift bag.

Tribeca 360º, 10 Desbrosses St, New York City, Show Hours 4-730PM.

For more information and to reserve your press passes, visit www.weddingsalon.com or www.margarets.com

Katia Graytok
Margaret's Couture Bridal Services
+1 866-454-2375
email us here
Contact
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a dynamic pr, communication, and brand-building agency leveraging emerging platforms and influencers and layering our longstanding relationships with the press and media to promote and optimize discerning brands in the United States and focusing on public relations and communications with top luxury houses in home furnishings, couture accessories, fine art, watches, and jewelry. Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications crystallizes each client's unique global image and brand awareness through personal expertise and tailor-made PR strategies. We generate activity entirely conceived around clients' brand identity and narrative. We're collaborative and decisive. We take pride in our deeply diverse experience with luxury and lifestyle brands. We leverage our longstanding and personal network of insider resources and industry relationships: editors, celebrities, social influencers, digital media experts, event producers, media lawyers, talent agents, film directors, photographers, and other innovative artists. Our team drives a comprehensive, bespoke service centered on delivering results. Founded by Katia Graytok, whose innovative communication, gravitas, experience, and keen eye for detail cultivate a brand's story and help them tell it.

