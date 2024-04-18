Margaret’s Couture Bridal Services and Wedding Salon EXCLUSIVE BRIDAL SHOW AT TRIBECA 360, APRIL 29TH
The Margaret’s Couture Bridal team of cleaning, preservation and alterations experts and artisans work closely with their clients for a stress-free and trusted service. For more information about Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners, please visit us at margarets.com
Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with a wide range of vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered.
Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners announces its participation in the bridal showcase at Wedding Salon, an event for couples planning their dream weddings.
Margaret's is your best source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage. Margaret's offers CleanByMail services to ship your used or dirty gown for award-winning cleaning in their custom-designed facility or to keep it safe with museum-quality preservation. Margaret's also caters to the vintage-gown-wearing bride to restore or revamp the style. Their highly qualified team does all the work in-house. www.margarets.com
Attendees will have the chance to meet other couples, mingle with vendors, hear wedding playlists, taste cakes and cocktails, and get pampered.
Here's what to expect at this exciting one-day bridal event:
Fashion Trends with Princess Bridals, Crystal Bridal Boutique, and after-the-celebration cleaning and preservation advice from Margaret's Couture Bridal.
Tablescapes by Flowers by Special Arrangements and NYN Events.
Raffles and Exciting Prizes with gifts from Hotel Hugo.
Pampering by Oasis Day Spa and workout tips by Soul Cycle.
Sweet & Savory tastings with Levain, Bella Vida Pastry Café, Thierry Atlan, and Anntremet Cake.
Destination weddings and honeymoons from the Bahamas Tourist Board
M2M DJ's spinning.
Registry at Bloomingdale's gift bag.
Tribeca 360º, 10 Desbrosses St, New York City, Show Hours 4-730PM.
For more information and to reserve your press passes, visit www.weddingsalon.com or www.margarets.com
Katia Graytok
Margaret's Couture Bridal Services
+1 866-454-2375
