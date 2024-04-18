Psychic Medium Jessica Lovett to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GLOUCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica (best known as Jessie) Lovett is a woman with an innate gift of communicating with the natural environment around her. Since childhood, she would hear voices, and sense things other people were not aware of. Back then, she had to keep it to herself, for fear of being judged or misunderstood. The voices continued and one day she felt she had separated from her heavy body and went elsewhere (known as teleportation.) In her 20s, Jessie explored meditation for a health issue she was experiencing, and it changed her feelings and the whole course of her life.

Today Jessie is recognized as a physic-medium and a practitioner of healing arts that include Reiki, Shamanic sessions, and spiritual life coaching. She continues to channel spirits, believing all souls are unique, and support people on their spiritual path. Jessie’s keen guidance includes mentorship of other coaches and mediums, particularly the ones who have sensed the presence of a negative spirit or curse and need support in dealing with it.

Before opening her current studio, Jessie worked inside a store known as Sacred Circle, a place to which she was divinely guided. In her newest space she conducts healing work such as Reiki energy healing, medium sessions, and teaches classes. She also works on all aspects of energy vibration and the soul, and practices in what she calls a Shamanic world.

“I recognize that I am a vessel, a physical being through which energy moves. And I know there are many levels of energy that can be located and raised, and able to move in and out of the body. We do not have to stay attached to the physical realm.”

Jessie has lived and worked in the Gloucester Massachusetts area for years, yet feels her practice is truly global. She has clients as far off as Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil, as well as across the Northeastern US.. Her readings and teachings can be accomplished remotely -- via Zoom, Face Time or a regular telephone call. While she is proud of what she does and well known in professional circles, Jessie does not do a lot of publicity, mainly because her work can reveal painful past situations or family secrets that she does not wish to share. She stresses that what happens in sessions is very personal and if she were to repeat what a soul told her (e.g., regarding suicide or abuse) it might have a tragic outcome.

“I love what I do, and I am passionate about it. I connect with people and animals. I understand what is happening emotionally. It is a gorgeous gift, especially when you use it to help others.”

When reaching out on her radio shows, Jessie hopes it will help listeners understand that we don’t have to worry about our mistakes, that they are all just opportunities to learn a lesson. And we don’t have to get it all right in one lifetime, since progress is a soul matter, and it is all connected in the Universe (distinct beings and nature are all of God Source).

Jessie will also discuss her teaching work and the ways she helps others to develop their divine talents, from basic meditation for clients to advanced training for practitioners of the healing and metaphysical arts.

When you go to Jessie website flocks of birds will greet you. She embraces the rooks, ravens, and crows as spiritual messengers, and mentions this is something that has been revealed in culture, history and lore since ancient times in Greece and the Middle East. Having the ability to read animals and numbers is among the awesome gifts she has been blessed with.

Jessie looks forward to talking with Jim and explaining the difference between routine human sensations and an advanced practitioner of mediumship. She says it’s like comparing a kid who plays Chopsticks and a concert pianist! Jessie knows her skills are amazing and hopes to relay some stirring spiritual concepts in a way that everyone can grasp. This is something she does in all of her classes as well.

Close Up Radio will feature psychic and healer Jessica Lovett in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, April 22nd at 1:00 pm EDT.

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Jessica Lovett visit her website www.jessielovett.com