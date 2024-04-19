“Lean On Me” Film Star, Jermaine Hopkins Had A New York City Roasted Nut Street Vender Do Exactly That
As an impromptu courtesy, Hopkins watched over a lady's ‘NUTS 4 NUTS’ pushcart when he saw it abandoned.MANHATTAN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Manhattan, New York City roasted nut street vendor (7th Ave & 53rd) had an emergency matter and left her pushcart vacant. Actor, Jermaine Hopkins of movies, Juice, Strapped, Phat Beach and Lean On Me fame, just so happened to have approached the roasted nut pushcart for peanuts. “I was in New York on Saturday (4/13/24) for Reverend, Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) convention and to celebrate my longtime friend Prophet Willie Stiggers’ Youth Move Pioneer Honor. I stepped outside during a convention break for some of those New York staple roasted peanuts and realized no one was there. So instinctively, I decide to watch the cart until the person returned,” said Hopkins. “I also really wanted a bag of those roasted peanuts,” he laughs! The woman returned with a gracious big smile, full of gratitude and more than thankful for Hopkins' help. She offered him complimentary nuts but he insisted to pay and purchased them.
Jermaine Hopkins is a Newark, New Jersey native and has worked with some on the most well known and legendary talents, such as Della Reese, Eddie Murphy, Redd Foxx, Tupac Shakur, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and a host of others. Hopkins starred in a musical for the James W. Warren Citizen Center, Lincolnton, North Carolina (April 2023). Jermaine Hopkins is currently in the horror film Sebastian now streaming on The CW network. Sebastian (ac. AD 288) was an early Christian saint and martyr. However, this horror story is about present-day Irene. Sebastian will not stop until he gets her blood or love and if anyone gets in the way of his pursuing Irene will be eliminated. Jermaine Hopkins’ character, Terrell Banks aka “Banks” is a prominent suspect due to his passionate activism to save his community from gentrification.
Sebastian