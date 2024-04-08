Film Star Jermaine Hopkins of Lean On Me and Juice Fame Talks About His Horror Movie SEBASTIAN Now on The CW Network

Jermaine Hopkins Courtesy CW Network Jermaine Hopkins

"Sebastian is a vengeful spirit that goes on a pursuit to win the love of Irene and authorities consider me majorly involved," says Hopkins.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known also for his early characters in Strapped, The Wayan Bros. and Phat Beach, Jermaine Hopkins has continued to appear in mainstream movies and on television throughout the years. "I had some minor setbacks but was very fortunate to find consistent work that conveniently allowed me to be with my family," Hopkins states. Sebastian (ac. AD 288) was an early Christian saint and martyr. However, this horror story is about present-day Irene. Sebastian will not stop until he gets her blood or love and if anyone gets in the way of his pursuing Irene will be eliminated. Jermaine Hopkins' character, Terrell Banks aka "Banks" is a prominent suspect due to his passionate activism to save his community from gentrification.Jermaine Hopkins is a Newark, New Jersey native and has worked with some on the most well known and legendary talents, such as Della Reese, Eddie Murphy, Redd Foxx, Tupac Shakur, Morgan Freeman and a host of others. Hopkins is also known for keeping his family out of the spotlight. However, he loves and supports his family, including friends tremendously. Many of his friends have been "riding" with him figuratively and literally for years. Hopkins has been riding motorcycles since he was a kid and maintains a very strong love for them. The Harley Davidson motorcycles being his favorite and first choice. Hopkins is the national sergeant at arms for one of the biggest motorcycle clubs.He was ecstatic to learn his character "Banks" in Sebastian called for him to be a motorcyclist and more excitedly, Hopkins was able to invite some biker friends to consider taking part in the movie. However, due to the seriousness of his motorcycle club, context presentation was important and Director, Mann Robinson was more than open to respecting that. Just last year, Hopkins starred in a musical for the James W. Warren Citizen Center, Lincolnton, North Carolina (April 2023) and enjoyed every bit of it. "So expect more live theatre from me," says Hopkins. "It's something unparallel about that live audience interaction!" Jermaine Hopkins is currently working on a few other projects and he's looking forward to sharing them soon.

Jermaine Hopkins SEBASTIAN