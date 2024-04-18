90210 Enterprise and Voice Aid Association Amplify Global Voices for Humanity and Planet Protection
Sustainability is at the heart of this collaboration spanning the world and growing: 90210 Enterprise & the Voice Aid Association partner to amplify & educate.
It is a time for change and we are here to act individually and collective for the best of all - this is one way to ensure it happens and we are going to surprise you even more.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability is at the heart of this collaboration spanning the world and growing: 90210 Enterprise & the Voice Aid Association partner up to amplify education and action in sustainability big and small, in accordance with the UN SDGs and beyond. This includes launching D.I.P.E.S.H. USA and organizing the inaugural United Foundations Expo in Beverly Hills for the fall.
— Ashkan Tabibnia
90210 Enterprise is honored to announce its partnership with Voice Aid Association, a global coalition of individuals united under the principles of the United Nations Charter. Together their leaders, Ashkan Tabibnia and Astrid Arens, and their illustrious teams are on a mission to advocate collective action and global partnerships for greater humanity, environmental stewardship, and planetary protection.
In tandem with its mission, Voice Aid is proud of ist main project: D.I.P.E.S.H (Digital International Platform for Environmental Protection, Sustainability, and Humanity). This groundbreaking platform serves as a hub for innovative ideas, knowledge-sharing, and actionable solutions to address pressing environmental and humanitarian challenges. It is this platform that is also expanding and an integral part oft the new partnership, led by Dr. Natalie Forest (VP of 90210 Enterprise, 90210 Enterprise Media, Member of the Voice Aid Association Board) and introducing Karla Silva as the US Lead Ambassador for DIPESH USA under the auspices of 90210 Enterprise: D.I.P.E.S.H. USA.
One of the exciting collaborative major initiatives to enhance the global focus on the multitude of sustainability facets is the inaugural United Foundation Expo (UFE) 2024, scheduled for October 6-8, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. This groundbreaking expo aims to not only showcase global initiatives aligned with the UN's SDGs but provide important insights on how to BE of positive impact and connect all participants to build beneficial relationships and engage in collective action moving the world forward. .
In a remarkable honor, D.I.P.E.S.H, Voice Aid Association's flagship project, receives the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the United States. This recognition highlights DIPESH's impactful initiatives in the USA, Europe, and Africa, emphasizing their dedication to environmental stewardship. Astrid Arens, President of Voice Aid Association and Founder of DIPESH, is also honored with this award for her outstanding contributions to social and entrepreneurial endeavors. This acknowledgment strengthens Voice Aid and D.I.P.E.S.H's commitment to global positive change and sustainability.
The United Foundation Expo seeks to harness the influence of Hollywood and the affluence of Beverly Hills to drive positive change worldwide. By bringing together changemakers, innovators, and organizations, the expo creates a platform for collaboration and inspiration.
Ashkan Tabibnia, a vocal advocate for sustainability, emphasizes the importance of education and collective action in building a sustainable future. Through initiatives like D.I.P.E.S.H. , D.I.P.E.S.H. Africa, and D.I.P.E.S.H. USA ,Tabibnia aspires to cultivate a global mindset of environmental stewardship and responsibility. He states: "what we are trying to accomplish is the world is in need of people who are thoughtful about the environment and sustainability. […], We know that this Earth is not just for us and it's not for our generations that are close to us. But we need to do our part so it can long endure for future generations [...] We can do our part for ourselves in our family, local, national, international. And soon enough, it will become a way of life so we can undo all these unfortunate tragedies that the Earth is suffering because of plastic ..."
Dr. Natalie Forest, VP of 90210 Enterprise, echoes the sentiment, highlighting the transformative potential of collaboration in driving positive change. "Together, we can guide people to see how much their lives, their every-day work and purpose actually does reflect a sustainable lifestyle and that it does not have to be difficult or require a majorly difficult change in their lives.
As the world stands at a critical juncture, Voice Aid Association and its allies stand ready to lead the charge towards a brighter, more sustainable future. Join us in this historic endeavor and be a part of the movement for positive change.
Now is the time to of positive change and these two entities are leading the way to a new way of doing business. Keep an eye on this and join the growing movement.
**90210 Enterprise – where dreams take flight and greatness thrives.
Ashkan Tabibnia
90210 Enterprise
+49 176 97773615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube