Pickcel Attains ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management
Achieving ISO 27001 certification reaffirms our dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the trust of our customers and partners.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This milestone underscores Pickcel's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its clients' data and ensuring the highest standards of information security across its operations.
— Rajesh Bhattacharjee, CEO & Co-founder, Pickcel
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets forth requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS within the context of the organization's overall business risks. Achieving this certification demonstrates Pickcel's dedication to implementing robust security controls, managing risks effectively, and protecting sensitive information.
What does this mean for Pickcel:
1. Stringent security measures
Pickcel has undergone a rigorous evaluation process to demonstrate its compliance with ISO 27001 standards. This certification affirms that Pickcel has established and maintains a comprehensive framework of policies, procedures, and technical measures to manage its digital signage security and information security risks effectively.
2. Commitment to customer trust
By attaining ISO 27001 certification, Pickcel reassures its customers and partners of its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security and privacy. With best practices in information security management, Pickcel reassures to protect sensitive data and deliver reliable services.
3. Global recognition
ISO 27001 certification is globally recognized and demonstrates Pickcel's adherence to international best practices in information security management.
4. Competitive advantage
With ISO 27001 certification, Pickcel gains a competitive edge by differentiating itself as a provider that prioritizes information security and data protection.
5. Continuous improvement
Achieving ISO 27001 certification is not just a milestone but also a commitment to continuous improvement. Pickcel will continually review and enhance its information security practices to adapt to evolving threats and digital signage industry standards, ensuring ongoing protection of its customers' data.
It was only sometime back that Pickcel obtained a SOC-2 certification. Recognized globally, SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) sets the standard for assessing the security and management controls of service providers entrusted with sensitive data. Now, with an ISO 27001 certification, too, Pickcel is all set to blaze ahead with its dedication to excellence in information security management.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients; the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30+ countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.
