RLAB: M2MMA Appoints John Steffensen to Advisory Board

Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the combat sports landscape. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth.

M2MMA is delighted to announce the appointment of John Steffensen to its esteemed Advisory Board.

John William Steffensen, born 30 August 1982, is a former Australian track and field athlete specialising in the 200 and 400 metres. He won silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. His personal bests were 20.79 and 44.73. John has competed in three Olympic Games (2004, 2008, and 2012), the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, and numerous world and Australian championship events. Interestingly, John has fought in 32 amateur boxing fights.

Born in Perth, Western Australia, to South African immigrant parents, Steffensen competed in boxing as a kid from 11 to 19. Having over 30 amateur fights, representing Western Australia at the national championships in 96 and 98.

Steffensen then switched to running, making his first Australian team at the 2003 World Championships in Paris at the age of 20. He competed in the 2004 Olympics and was part of the Australian team that won the silver medal in the 4 × 400 metres relay. In 2005, he became the second Australian in history to make the finals of the 400m at the World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, placing 8th in the world.

Steffensen then won the gold medal in the 400 m at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne with a time of 44.73, setting a new personal best. He beat the reigning World Indoor Champion and former World number one. He also won a second gold medal as the first runner in the 4×400m Australian relay team at the same Games. 2007 was Steffensen’s best to date, breaking through in Europe, winning and placing in all the top international races around the world (Glasgow, Monaco, London, Lausanne, Sheffield, Madrid, Osaka, Sydney, Stuttgart), finishing the year 3rd in the world on the IAAF World rankings.

In 2009, he captained the Australian team in the 4x400m relay to bronze at the World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

2014 saw Steffensen hang up the cleats and move to TV, where he was runner-up to Stephanie Rice in the Australian version of the television program Celebrity Apprentice. This catapulted him to become a sports analyst on Nine Network's Wide World of Sports as a co-host and part of the broadcast as a reporter for the cycling Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

John became a Director on the Board of Athletics Australia, where he founded and collaborated with Athletics Australia to develop the Nitro Athletics track and field series. This series included variations on the traditional one-day athletics meeting to widen the sport's fanbase.

In 2016, John was also a technical liaison for the Maltese Olympic team. John is still consulting with Athletics Australia's High-performance and Commercial departments. Steffensen first stepped into motor racing at Sandown in 2017, driving a Porsche 997 GT3 Cup in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge series with Zagame Motorsport. He finished the championship in third place and moved immediately into the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in 2018, driving in the Porsche Centre Melbourne team.

John also serves as a commercial consultant for various sports federations and organisations worldwide, such as Athletics Australia, The Pho3nix Foundation, The Kingdom of Bahrain, Chemist Warehouse, and Puma.

John is an old boy of Trinity College, Perth, and Guildford Grammar School, Perth (92-96).

Expressing his excitement, John said, "I am thrilled to join the M2MMA Advisory Board, a pioneer in combat sports. With my background as an Olympic athlete and my deep involvement in professional sports, I bring a unique blend of discipline, strategic insight, and a vast network across various industries. Leveraging my love for precision and technology, I aim to help M2MMA elevate the sport of MMA, enhancing its appeal and athletes' well-being. It's an exciting new chapter where my passion for sports and technology converges to create something revolutionary."

"We are delighted to welcome John Steffensen to our Advisory Board at M2MMA," said Jeff Robinson, Chairman of M2MMA. "John's illustrious career in athletics and extensive network within the professional sports industry provides a remarkable depth of knowledge and experience that will be crucial in our journey. His passion for innovation and precision technology aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionise MMA. It is a privilege to have such an esteemed figure join us in our mission to advance the sport and enhance athlete well-being."

John Steffensen's joining the Advisory Board underscores M2MMA's dedication to promoting innovation and driving transformative advancements in mixed martial arts.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

