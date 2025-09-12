Benjamin Nolan-Stone joins M2MMA as Capital Partnerships Advisor

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Appoints Benjamin Nolan-Stone as Capital Partnership Advisor

M2MMA is delighted to announce the appointment of Benjamin Nolan-Stone as its Capital Partnership Advisor, effective immediately.

Benjamin has an extensive background in developing funding strategies and connecting businesses with investors across multiple sectors. Over the past decade, he has successfully supported companies in securing significant investment through private equity, debt instruments, and innovative partnership models. Based in Dubai, he leads Altura Leisure Consultants FZCO, advising on cross-border funding and growth strategies for both established firms and emerging ventures.

In his new role with M2MMA, Benjamin will focus on building strong investor relationships and developing capital partnerships to support the company’s next stage of growth.

Benjamin Nolan-Stone commented:

“I’m excited to be joining M2MMA as Capital Partnership Advisor. The opportunity to support the company in raising investment and strengthening partnerships is one I’m really looking forward to. M2MMA has a compelling vision, and I’m proud to play a part in bringing that to life.”

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA, commented:

“Benjamin’s expertise in building capital partnerships and his deep understanding of investor relations come at exactly the right time for M2MMA. With our expansion in the UAE, the development of AI-integrated sports technologies, and our first major event in the region on the horizon, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us secure the partnerships and capital needed to fuel our long-term growth strategy. Having now initiated several major corporate actions, this is also the moment to bring in more firepower to support the next wave of growth we anticipate across M2MMA as we prepare for increased market engagement and investor participation.”

M2MMA continues to accelerate its growth in the UAE, following its strategic partnership with Green Hill Sports earlier this year to develop AI-integrated combat sports equipment. This milestone has laid the foundation for M2MMA’s broader expansion strategy, culminating in its first flagship event in the region later this year. With the addition of Benjamin Nolan-Stone, the company strengthens its position to attract significant investment, drive innovation, and establish itself as a global leader in AI-powered combat sports.

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RLAB. RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic corporate actions designed to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA’s long-term growth trajectory.

Jeff Robinson

Chairman and CEO

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking

