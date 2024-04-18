Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market is projected to surpass US$18.527 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.13%
The polyunsaturated fatty acids market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% from US$10.717 billion in 2022 to US$18.527 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyunsaturated fatty acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$18.527 billion by 2029.
Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are forms of fatty acids that consist of multiple double bonds (C=C) in their chemically identified structure. The polyunsaturated fatty acids are important and required fatty acids (EFAs) which play a beneficial role in enhancing individual health. There are two types of PUFAs they are omega-3 and omega-6. Found in certain food materials and they play essential factors in human overall health. These are also called essentials or important fats that are required to enhance the health of individuals and the benefits from these fatty acids are proper brain functioning, blood clotting regulations, nerve signals, and maintaining muscle power. These are called healthy fats due to their nature in lowering cholesterol in the human body and facilitating the anti-inflammatory benefits.
• For instance, growing chronic health diseases is the primary driving force behind the polyunsaturated fatty acids market growth. For instance, in a published article by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 37 million people in America are suffering from diabetes, and 96 million adults category is suffering from prediabetes, it’s a condition where prediabetic adults are vulnerable to type 2 diabetes. As diabetes is a chronic condition where it affects the other organs and can cause complications such as heart disease, kidney problems, and visibility issues.
Polyunsaturated fat is a type of nutritive fat that resembles under the segment of healthy fats, in connection with monounsaturated fat. The fat is generated from plants as well as from animal foods, like salmon, vegetables, oils, and some nuts and grains. The consumption of a decent amount of polyunsaturated (and monounsaturated) fat one can enhance the overall quality of life.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the polyunsaturated fatty acids market growth.
• For instance, MiAlgae a renowned biotech firm introduced its omega-3 product NaturAlgae to the market in April 2023. MiAlgae recycles co-products from Scotch Whisky as a feedstock to grow the omega-3-rich microalgae, as these are constantly used to feed the fish as content in pet food.
• For instance, In October 2023 DSM-firmenich, a well-known company in the sector of health nutrition, and beauty initiated a product called “Life’s Omega” O320 in the South America region. This algal omega-3 product is the sole source available with the natural eicosapentaenoic acid (EPS) to docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) ratio found in regular fish oil.
The polyunsaturated fatty acids market, based on application is segmented into four categories namely food, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and feed applications. Pharmaceuticals is expected to account for a major share of the polyunsaturated fatty acids market. Polyunsaturated fatty acids are important healthy fatty acids in the pharma industry as they have the capacity to initiate and counter chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, and hypertension.
The polyunsaturated fatty acids market, based on type is segmented into two categories namely omega-3 and omega-6. omega 3 is expected to account for a major share of the polyunsaturated fatty acids market. As omega 3 provides various benefits for the heart, brain, and metabolism. The omega 3 are influencers in decreasing the impact of inflammation within the body.
The polyunsaturated fatty acids market, based on form is segmented into four categories namely tablet, liquid, soft gel, and powder. Softgel is expected to account for a major share of the polyunsaturated fatty acids market. Soft gel capsules ensure a protective and tamper-resistant option.
Based on geography, the market for polyunsaturated fatty acids is expanding significantly in North America due to favorable factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for polyunsaturated fatty acids in several industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. This demand is being driven by these nations due to rising concern about health and growing awareness about the benefits of these supplements.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polyunsaturated fatty acids market, that have been covered are Healthyr U, Matreya LLC, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, RawRX, Kemin Industries, Inc., Mad Barn Inc., Carlson Labs, Momentous, Marnys, and Nature's Plus.
The market analytics report segments the polyunsaturated fatty acids market as follows:
• By Application
o Food
o Nutraceutical
o Pharmaceutical
o Feed Applications
• By Type
o Omega-3
o Omega-6
• By Form
o Tablet
o Liquid
o Softgel
o Powder
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Healthyr U
• Matreya LLC
• Merck KGaA, Darmstadt
• RawRX
• Kemin Industries, Inc.
• Mad Barn Inc.
• Carlson Labs
• Momentous
• Marnys
• Nature's Plus
