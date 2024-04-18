Lightning Detection Sensors Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.96% to reach US$387.157 million by 2029
The lightning detection sensors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% from US$295.083 million in 2022 to US$387.157 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the lightning detection sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$387.157 million by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the lightning detection sensors market during the forecasted period is the growing need for them in the aerospace industry with rising aircraft applications such as military operations, cargo transportation, and passenger travel. The need to avoid lightning being struck on the aircraft is significant as it can cause harm to the electric components of the aircraft leading to a potential crash and risk the lives of the passengers. Therefore, the growing applications for the aerospace industry are expected to raise the demand for lightning detection sensors.
Another factor that boosts the sales of lightning detection sensors in the market is the growing need to know the precise and accurate time for lightning strikes in different industry verticals such as meteorology and marine to make significant plans according to the thunderstorm forecast to avoid it and be safe from any potential damage it may cause if unfortunately struck by the lightning. Also, the growing advancements in lightning detection sensors and weather forecast technology play a crucial role in the widespread adoption of them across different industry verticals to cater to their different needs. Hence, these factors are predicted to boost the lightning detection sensors market growth over the forecast period.
The lightning detection sensors market, by product, is divided into three types- ground-based, mobile system, and space-based. Each type of product has its special functioning and value to cater different needs of end-users for instance, ground-based lightning detection systems are used to detect any lightning activity near the earth's ground surface and predict the time and intensity of the lightning using the sensors and antennas spread across the geographical location to be assessed by the lightning detection system. These results are used to prevent any accidents that may be caused on the ground level surface as well as in the air where aircraft fly hence, the different kinds of products for lightning detection sensors are expected to propel growth in the market.
The lightning detection sensors market, by application, is divided into three types- meteorology, aerospace, and marine. Each application has its unique use case for lightning detection systems and is used for creating strategic decisions and plans to avoid any significant damage that lightning may cause when it strikes during heavy thunderstorms. Aerospace is one of the industries that has significant need for the lightning detection system for the aircrafts need to avoid lightning being struck on the aircraft is significant as it can cause harm to the electric components of the aircraft leading to a potential crash and risk the lives of the passengers. Therefore, the wide variety of applications for lightning detection sensors across different industry verticals is expected to grow the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in lightning detection sensors during the forecasted period as this region has been making significant technological advancements in sensors technology and weather prediction systems due to unpredictable and fluctuating weather conditions in countries like the USA and Canada in the North American region. Also, the rapid growth in the aerospace industry for passenger travel and military applications has made a significant contribution to driving the demand for lightning detection sensors in the North American region as it helps in making significant decisions and plans to avoid potential damage to aircraft. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the lightning detection sensors market in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the lightning detection sensors market, such as Boltek Corporation, Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Precision Measurement Technologies, TOA Systems Inc., and Vaisala.
The market analytics report segments the lightning detection sensors market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Ground-based
o Mobile System
o Space-based
• By Application
o Meteorology
o Aerospace
o Marine
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
Companies Mentioned:
• Boltek Corporation
• Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Precision Measurement Technologies
• TOA Systems Inc.
• Vaisala
