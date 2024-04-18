Intercity Autobody From Winnipeg Bags The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- InterCity Autobody is a well-known auto body shop in the Winnipeg region for its quality products and service for a variety of vehicles including cars, vans, limousines, and even motorhomes. They are recently felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for being one of the best auto body parts shop for their ultimate commitment to customer service along with excellent products.
Jim Mydonick, the proud owner of this shop is delighted to receive the award and has shared, “InterCity Autobody is focussed on providing the best customer service to each person who chooses us. Our quality and personalized service has helped us grow as one of friendliest auto body repair in Winnipeg. This award gives us so much pride of being a focused independent auto body shop. We are looking forward to more achievements in the future.”
What Makes InterCity Autobody The Best?
The team at InterCity Autobody is wise and has the knowledge and experience to work on all types of makes and models of vehicles and make sure their customers get only the quality service and great value for their pay. Their attention to detail irrespective of the issue makes them stand out of the crowd. Be it a minor dent or scratch to even damages due to major collision, their technicians will give their fullest effort to make sure the vehicle is fixed and safe to run on roads.
Adhering to the guidelines set by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), they always maintain high standards in all of their services which will always keep you at ease as a customer. As they always think from the point of view of their customers, InterCity Autobody always understands the anxious and stressful effects of a collision and works on creating a comfortable and relaxed environment for their customers at first and looks after the vehicle. In fact, they have a personal staff to help you with your concern. Transparency and clarity in their dealings in the repair process is another important perk of choosing them. It is always recommended to choose InterCity Autobody as they also provide free estimates on all their services as part of their customer-oriented approach.
Exciting Guarantee & Warranty!
Intercity Autobody has designed their service to provide you a top-notch top-notch experience using their products and are also open to provide guarantee and warranty for their life. InterCity AutoBody, provides a Limited Warranty on repairs performed by the shop which is valid only for the original owner of the products. It is a labor only fragmented four-part Limited warranty.
The warranty period will be according to the type of the product or procedure. They are,
>> Lifetime warranty for metalwork.
>> Lifetime warranty for paint, strip & decals.
>> One year limited warranty for mechanical repairs.
>> Manufacturer’s warranty for all types of parts.
Dependable Fleet Service!
Intercity Autobody knows time is money. This is why they also help you get back on the road with their useful fleet service. All of their corporate customers can enjoy their Priority Fleet Service. This service is planned to help corporate businesses that require immediate service as they run out of time. It is very helpful for them to manage their tasks too as it helps them get back to the road faster. WIth their twenty years of service, they are able to keep up their reputation in timely fleet service making sure everything is absolutely perfect when the vehicle is sent out of their premise.
Auto Glass repair and replacement, MPI glass claims processing, painting and guaranteed color matching, auto collision repair, paintless dent removal, complimentary courtesy cars shuttle service, front-end, and rear-end suspension components, mechanical maintenance, front and rear wheel brake service and replacement, company vehicle decals & vehicle wraps are some of the important service offered by Intercity Autobody.
InterCity Autobody
+1 204-663-2227
intercitymitchell@intercityautobody.com